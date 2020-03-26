2020 V I S I O N — Soar to New Heights

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Brian Townley’s recipes for success provide wise and nourishing food for thought. Award-winning photographer Charla Holmes’ imaginative photographs add flavorful ingredients that engage visual interpretations. Together, their collaboration stimulates audiences to see things they may not have seen before, as well as view familiar things as they have never seen them before.

This is the third installment of a monthly feature in Waco Today throughout 2020, utilizing the collaboration of Townley’s prose and Holmes’ photographic skills in gorgeous illustrations with a variety of Waco’s citizens.

     

“The rewards of adventure can be one of the most exciting aspects of life.”

— Brian Townley

2020 Vision - Townley

Time is eternal — but life is short and persistently whispering, “give it your all while you have the chance.” Every minute of our lives can be a new exploration. When it comes to reaching your fullest potential, it’s all about having a vision and moving forward.

Most people live ready for what they expect in life, rather than what they want in life. People often think if good things would just happen, then they could be happier, and everything would magically change.

Experiences teach that current circumstances do not determine your ultimate destination. Life can either be an exciting adventure or filled with redundant disappointments. Determination, patience and courage are needed to move you one step closer to a new land of opportunity.

A visionary not only believes in a future that can be better than the present; they also believe they have the power to make it possible through conviction and ignited by purpose. Let go of what you thought should happen, in order to appreciate what is actually happening to fully embrace the ride.

Vision Townley.jpg

About the Author

Brian Townley is a local Realtor, philanthropist and motivational speaker/author who shares his experiences and unique perspectives through inspirational words. He can be reached at Brian@BrianTownley.com.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News