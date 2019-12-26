2020 V I S I O N — Mesmerizing images and encouraging insights to live by

Brian Townley’s recipes for success provide wise and nourishing food for thought. Award-winning photographer Charla Holmes’ imaginative photographs add flavorful ingredients that engage visual interpretations. Together, their collaboration stimulates audiences to see things they may not have seen before, as well as view familiar things as they have never seen them before.
This is the first installment of a monthly feature in Waco Today throughout 2020, utilizing the collaboration of Townley’s prose and Holmes’ photographic skills in gorgeous illustrations with a variety of Waco’s citizens.
Life in My Shoes
“True grit and a great pair of shoes can take you anywhere.”
– Glenda Strum
Every morning you have a choice. You can stay in bed and continue to dream or reach out toward the unimaginable. We all have the potential to manifest the best version of ourselves.
You are the director, the producer and the main character of your story, which is your message to the world.
However, when it comes to your story, you can’t skip chapters. That’s not how life works. You must live every word and meet every character. You may read things you will wish had not. You may also have moments when you don’t want the page to end.
There may be times you wish you could go back and do things differently; but to change one thing would be to change everything. In other words, there should be no regrets in life — just lessons.
When life knocks you down, renewal requires being open to new ways of thinking and feeling. Today can be the beginning of seeing the best in yourself and others with new eyes, courage and grace.
Your walk should be approached with a zest and an enthusiasm to experience each day as a new opportunity. It’s when you live life as an opportunity, not an obligation, it becomes the greatest adventure you will ever take.
About the Author
Brian Townley is a local Realtor, philanthropist and motivational speaker/author who shares his experiences and unique perspectives through inspirational words. He can be reached at Brian@BrianTownley.com.
