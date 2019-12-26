Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE DUE TO DENSE FOG.

* WHERE...ALL OF NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS.

* WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING.

* IMPACTS...POOR DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED DUE TO REDUCED
VISIBILITY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS
THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW-BEAM
HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE
VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU.

&&

2020 V I S I O N — Mesmerizing images and encouraging insights to live by

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Brian Townley’s recipes for success provide wise and nourishing food for thought. Award-winning photographer Charla Holmes’ imaginative photographs add flavorful ingredients that engage visual interpretations. Together, their collaboration stimulates audiences to see things they may not have seen before, as well as view familiar things as they have never seen them before.

This is the first installment of a monthly feature in Waco Today throughout 2020, utilizing the collaboration of Townley’s prose and Holmes’ photographic skills in gorgeous illustrations with a variety of Waco’s citizens.

   

Life in My Shoes

“True grit and a great pair of shoes can take you anywhere.”

– Glenda Strum

Vision Glenda Strum.jpg

Every morning you have a choice. You can stay in bed and continue to dream or reach out toward the unimaginable. We all have the potential to manifest the best version of ourselves.

You are the director, the producer and the main character of your story, which is your message to the world.

However, when it comes to your story, you can’t skip chapters. That’s not how life works. You must live every word and meet every character. You may read things you will wish had not. You may also have moments when you don’t want the page to end.

There may be times you wish you could go back and do things differently; but to change one thing would be to change everything. In other words, there should be no regrets in life — just lessons.

When life knocks you down, renewal requires being open to new ways of thinking and feeling. Today can be the beginning of seeing the best in yourself and others with new eyes, courage and grace.

Your walk should be approached with a zest and an enthusiasm to experience each day as a new opportunity. It’s when you live life as an opportunity, not an obligation, it becomes the greatest adventure you will ever take.

Vision Townley.jpg

About the Author

Brian Townley is a local Realtor, philanthropist and motivational speaker/author who shares his experiences and unique perspectives through inspirational words. He can be reached at Brian@BrianTownley.com.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News