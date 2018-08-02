In Robert Mock’s office is a framed photograph, taken just a few years ago, showing him with his youngest daughter, Macy.
But in many ways that photo is from a lifetime ago, ever since Mock underwent an extensive gastric surgery that helped him lose 120 pounds and now he’s pushing himself to be healthier and using triathlons and other races to help him achieve that goal.
Mock, 53, completed his first TriWaco Olympic distance on July 15, and is now focusing on the Ironman 70.3 in October. The 70.3 consists of a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run.
He finished the Olympic distance at TriWaco, which was a 1,500-meter swim, 40-kilometer bike ride and 10-kilometer run in 3 hours, 42 minutes. Not necessarily an impressive performance, he said, noting that the hills in Cameron Park were tough and when he looked at GPS positioning on him afterward, he saw he didn't swim as straight in the Brazos River as he could have.
Still, he just wanted to finish the course and now remarks on how far he's removed from the day he was in the doctor's office and weighed more than the scale’s 350-pound limit.
“I have been overweight most of my life," said Mock, who owns three Marco's Pizza franchises in the Waco area. He readily recognizes the irony in that.
“I was always active playing football and baseball up to and into high school. I was offered a partial scholarship to play baseball at a small NAIA school in Georgia but they wanted me to lose weight. I didn’t want to work at losing the weight, so I ending up working for the baseball team in college as a manager.
“I just like to eat. I very rarely eat because I am hungry. I eat because I am bored.”
He didn't like being that heavy and didn’t enjoy being the large man in that photo with Macy.
“I had been wanting to have the gastric surgery for several years but it was expensive and my insurance didn’t cover it,” he said. “When I lost my job in November 2011, I started gaining a lot of weight. My wife got a new job and had great insurance that covered the gastric surgery for someone who was categorized as morbidly obese.
“That was hard to hear. I was morbidly obese. I didn’t see myself that way. I was still active playing rec softball.”
Gastric Surgery
Before opening the first Marco’s Pizza store in Woodway, he had the Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery in April 2013. Mock explained it's a more extensive surgery than gastric sleeve surgery and some others. But it was the best option for him, he said.
“I have gained and lost over 100 pounds three times in my life,” he said. “Ihave tried diets, shots, pills, Weight Watchers, running, etc. They all worked for a time but when I stopped it would all come back and more.
“The surgery (I had in 2013) is just a tool. I can still gain all the weight back and stretch my stomach back out. The people at the weight loss center told me there were a lot of things that I wouldn’t be able to eat because of the surgery. Several people told me the same thing but unfortunately that was not true for me.
“There is nothing I haven’t been able to eat. It would be easier knowing I couldn’t eat something instead of having the self-control not to eat something."
Mock said he trying to use that self-control, eating salads at Marco's or limiting himself to just two slices of pizza for a meal.
He's been at his current weight of 235 pounds for three years.
“It took about a year to get to that weight after surgery. I got below 200 pounds, but I think part of that was the stress of opening a new business and I wasn’t eating well. I would like to be closer to 220 pounds with muscle.”
The hardest part is still eating properly, he said.
“Again, the surgery is a tool but you still have to eat properly and I still struggle with it,” he said. “It is like being an alcoholic and think you can control it. I can eat just a little and stop. I lot of times I can’t stop and eat until it makes me sick. That is the worst part ... knowing you couldn’t control it.”
Gaining Support
Mock said he had a lot of help and support for losing the weight.
“My friend David Granger was a big help getting started,” Mock said. “He owns Four Foot in Waco. They make the Ironman sandals and insoles and Spenco sandals. I knew he was in the shoe business, so I went to him first on what brand of shoe I should try and what was the best for me. His team helped me get the right shoe and right sizes.
“I thought I wore a 10.5 EE but little did I know I should have been wearing a size 12 E. It is a huge help to have the right equipment. I did a lot of running until I hurt my ankle and the doctor told me I should slow down on the running and maybe try biking. The goal was to do a marathon before I turned 50 but because of my ankles I did not make it.”
Even his customers helped him achieve his goal.
“One of my first customers at Marco’s was Greg Subert. He would come and we would talk about running and biking. I told him I need to get more information about biking because the doctor told me to cut back on the running. Greg met me at Bicycle World and showed me several bikes.
“I paid a lot more than I ever thought I would pay for a bike, but he said it had everything I needed and I could grow with it. After a few weeks I told Greg I wasn’t getting what I wanted out of the cycling. What was I doing wrong? He invited me to the Tri Waco Club spin work out.
“I showed up ready to go. I couldn’t figure out why people were putting towels under their bikes on trainers. I soon figured out why. We were working up such a sweat that you needed a towel to keep from making a mess. I told him that is what I was looking for in the bike workout. Greg was 100 percent correct about the bike. It had everything I needed and I could grow with it.”
Steady Exercise
Two years after the surgery, Mock said he thought he needed to exercise more but wasn’t sure what to do.
“I didn't want to join a gym and only lift weights because I didn’t know what I was doing. So I joined D1 Fitness,” he said. "That was the most fun I have ever had working out. We had all levels of fitness in the 6 a.m. boot camp and everyone was very supportive of each other.
“The Waco Tri Club has been great to have other people to work out with and compete with. This helps me keep from getting bored because we are always doing something different. For me it not about winning but it about training and competing."
He’s done several races, including the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta, which is the largest 10K race in the U.S., the last five years. Mock has family in Atlanta, so it works well for him to visit there and also race.
He wants to do the Shark Fest in San Francisco, which includes swimming from Alcatraz to the shore.
Keeping those race goals in front of him is great motivation, he said.
“Just having a goal of competing is what drives me to keep working out and training,” he said. “I don’t want to gain the weight back. Also, having something to train with helps me keep the weight off. The friendships along the way have been the best part of training with others and having a common goal.”
That newest goal — completing the 70.3 — is just a few months away.