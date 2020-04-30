This is a monthly feature highlighting someone whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ksury@wacotrib.com.
When it was apparent that the healthcare community would need more medical masks as the coronavirus pandemic infiltrated the Waco area, Reyna Reyes and her mother, Matea Perales, saw a way to help.
“She was the inspiration,” Reyes said of her mother, a seamstress in Waco for the last 40 years who wanted to bring seamstresses, quilters and volunteers together to make the masks.
Reyes, a licensed vocational nurse who worked the West Fertilizer Plant explosion in 2013 and is now a Banc Card merchant services relationship manager and communications consulting entrepreneur, created the Facebook page Waco Masks Seamstress for COVID, C-19 Community Partners Coalition as the gathering site.
The coalition began March 20 and is designated as an essential services support organization by the city and county. The initial group of 46 sewing volunteers grew to more than 400 individuals in a couple of days.
Within three weeks, the coalition had more than 1,000 members and received more than 7,000 masks from the all-volunteer effort.
“The magic of social media, right?” Reyes said.
Reyes said the focus throughout is to help healthcare providers. As a trauma nurse dealing with casualties from the West explosion, “I remember feeling that sense of urgency,” she said.
But it was more than just getting masks made. A collection point was needed. Organization would be required to handle the requests by healthcare providers and getting those masks to them. And the many volunteers would need some direction in making the type of masks needed as well as getting them the materials.
The addition of the “Kim Kim Duo” — Kim Meadors and Kim Kazanas — has been crucial.
Meadors, whose husband Matt is president and CEO of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, handles an administrative aspect of coordinating the requests from healthcare providers and community services such as Caritas Waco, Meals on Wheels and the Salvation Army. Through business connections she helped facilitate getting fabric and other materials.
Scott Salmans, CEO of WRS Group, provided a large donation of supplies. Banana Scrubs owner Larry Brem donated a huge amount of a poly-blend fabric to the effort. M. Lipsitz and Company provided metal wire to be used in making the masks.
Shipp Belting is using a die-cut that trims the fabric to the size needed so the seamstresses can create the masks more quickly.
“The connections just snowballed,” Meadors said. “All came to the table.”
Meadors says the coalition receives anywhere from 300 to 1,400 requisitions a day for the masks.
Kazanas, who does sew, shares her knowledge about the designs and materials needed for making the masks. She created a YouTube channel (Waco Masks Seamstress for COVID) with four short instructional videos for making the basic mask designed for patients. She also helps direct volunteers making an advanced mask for hospital workers.
Reyes is especially grateful to Action Rental, 811 Lake Air Drive, which serves as the drop-off location for the donated materials and completed masks. It also has a professional-grade washer and dryer for cleaning the masks before they are packaged.
The McLennan County Emergency Operations Center works with the coalition by eliminating duplicate requests for the masks to get them to the healthcare providers. The McLennan County Medical Society helped procure medical PPE (personal protective equipment) to get to Baylor Scott & White Healthcare facilities, Ascension Providence and Family Health Center locations.
Visiting Angels and Kindred Hospital have delivered masks to healthcare providers. First Central Credit Union is handling the monetary donations, which goes to purchasing more materials.
Reyes says she doesn’t know how many masks will ultimately be needed, but more is always better. While one mask is being worn, another can be washed. Hospitals have systems in place to turn in a used mask and get another one that has been sanitized. Some masks will wear out with repeated washings.
All three women say they are overwhelmed by the community’s response and that it wouldn’t happen without the many people making those medical masks.
“It’s those front-line volunteers who do so much,” Meadors said.
The success of the coalition has led other cities and counties to reach out for assistance. The coalition is sharing information so those counties can coordinate their own efforts.
Reyes said all of their efforts illustrate the willingness of Waco residents to help.
“When the community has a need and it’s something you could do … you do it!”
Waco Today highlights people whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ksury@wacotrib.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.