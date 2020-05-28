This is a monthly feature highlighting someone whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ksury@wacotrib.com.
The Salvation Army is known worldwide for its service to those in need as part of its Christian mission. It responds to disasters, helps shelter the homeless, feeds the hungry at its community kitchens and much more.
The Salvation Army is most evident during the Christmas season with its Red Kettle bell ringers collecting donations for the nonprofit agency.
The Salvation Army of Waco recently recognized three people who have shared their gifts with others through the organization. They were to be formally honored during an annual banquet, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jerry Lewis was honored with the William Booth Award, named for the founder of the Salvation Army. It is one of the highest honors given by the organization.
L.M. Dyson received the Others Award and longtime Salvation Army member Josie Moore was recognized with the Exceptional Service Award.
Lewis has been a member of The Salvation Army advisory board for 24 years. He not only lends his influence as a community leader, he also shares the Army’s mission of “Doing the Most Good” by helping to prepare and serve lunch for the homeless at the Salvation Army community kitchen every Monday and Tuesday.
He is a faithful Red Kettle bell ringer during the Christmas season. Lewis also is a trained emergency disaster services volunteer.
He also continues to do weekly deliveries for Meals on Wheels Waco.
Dyson, a former professor of real estate at Baylor University, and his family have long been committed to the needy of Waco through their continual support of in-kind donations.
When available, Dyson will donate truckloads of everything from fruit juice, to baby cereal, to clothing, toiletry items, household supplies and more.
In the spirit of “Others,” he donates to The Salvation Army and organizations that serve the needy in Waco and McLennan County. “Others” was the single-word Christmas telegram sent by Salvation Army founder Gen. William Booth to his officers around the world in the early 1900s as a message of encouragement.
Moore, who is known as “Miss Josie,” is currently the Community Cares Ministry secretary. Each week (for the past 40 years) she had led a team of community volunteers in a coordinated visitation plan to long-term care residences in McLennan County and to the Veterans Affairs Hospital. That’s on hold, though, currently because of the pandemic.
During Christmas she coordinates the seasonal visitation and distribution of Christmas gifts and the Salvation Army’s War Cry magazines to 24 institutions. She also assists every Sunday and Thursday with the church’s youth Sunday School and Club 316, which is being done virtually in the meantime.
Moore has been a soldier with the Salvation Army for 68 years.
Waco Today highlights people whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ksury@wacotrib.com.
