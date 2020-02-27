This is a monthly feature highlighting someone whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ksury@wacotrib.com.
Stacy Rodriguez’s passion for helping others is evident. She has been president of the Heart of Texas Autism Network for six years, but it’s the why that’s intriguing.
“I’m often asked why I’m involved with HOTAN because I don’t have a child on the autism spectrum,” Rodriguez said. “It’s the social worker in me wanting to help. I want to make an impact in providing services to the families impacted by autism.”
Rodriguez has spent more than 20 years doing social work. She worked 11 years at Methodist Children’s Home in Waco before switching to focus on those with special needs. She ran a nonprofit in Belton for a year, worked at MHMR for three years and now has worked 3½ years for Magellan Behavioral Health with a caseload of approximately 1,000 kids who need services through the Texas STAR Kids Medicaid Program.
She also has worked 10 years part time in hospice (currently with Texas Home Health Hospice), being there for families and their loved ones in their time of need.
“I enjoy it for the connections and working with families to give them a quality of life,” she said.
Although she dropped out of high school, she decided at age 26 to go to college and study social work. Rodriguez earned a bachelor’s degree from Tarleton State University and a master’s from Texas A&M-Commerce. She was pregnant with her son in 2006 when she received her master’s.
Methodist Children’s Home helped provide scholarship funding during the time she worked there while taking college courses.
She was invited to join the HOTAN board in 2012 by Anita Karney, who was a board member on the nonprofit Children Special Needs Network in Belton that Rodriguez ran. Six years ago board members to ask her to become president, a role she continues today.
The Heart of Texas Autism has only four board members (Rodriguez, Jennifer Johnannsen, Marisela Puerto and Ashlee Alaniz), but it does much with volunteers and advisory members. The group raised $36,000 last year, funds that went to helping kids attend autism camps or paying rent for a family in need, among other efforts.
HOTAN coordinates events not just for children with autism, but their siblings and parents. Parent Connection nights are every other month with a guest speaker on specific topics.
It has a Christmas party each year with the Waco Mayor’s Committee on Disabilities that brings together special needs children from several agencies.
“It’s about being more inclusive. You want to help families with that everyday socialization,” she said. “That’s a challenge for families who have children with autism.”
She is quick to note “it takes a village” to provide all that the network does. April is Autism Awareness Month and HOTAN has two events planned. Kristy O’Brien Delony is the run director for the Run/Walk for Autism on April 18 at Brazos Park East. On April 26 is the Ink 4 Awareness event coordinated by Infamous Ink owners Chonna and Zac Colbert. All of HOTAN’s fundraising comes from those two events.
Jon Lillie’s Steakhouse and La Fiesta has helped by providing food for events.
Rodriguez is appreciative of a husband who supports her passion. Orlando volunteers to DJ at events and their son Ayden likewise pitches in.
“We couldn’t do what we do without the community,” she said. “And I’m not afraid to ask others to help, too. When you have a passion you find a way.”
HOTAN is looking at establishing a presence in Bell County with advisory member Stacie Perkins, hopefully in the near future, Rodriguez said.
She also has a desire to give back and does so by supervising social work interns.
“For me, it’s about information, resources and connections,” she said. “To be able to give families hope. You feel like you make a difference just to help one family in need.”
