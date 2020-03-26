This is a monthly feature highlighting someone whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ksury@wacotrib.com.
Lester Adams is more than happy to bring a hot, nutritious meal and a welcoming smile to his Meals on Wheels Waco clients each week.
“You get so attached to the people you deliver meals to,” Lester said. “I’m going to do it as long as I can.”
Age is just a number for the 88-year-old Waco resident.
“They’re glad to see you,” he added of the clients. “Many of them don’t have kinfolks around here. They enjoy the visit.”
Lester delivers his meals out of the Tri-Cities Ministries in Bellmead. He regularly handles a Monday delivery schedule, but is quick to fill in when needed.
His involvement in Meals on Wheels began in 1998 after the nonprofit sent a letter to his church seeking volunteers to deliver meals. No one at the church could do it because of their work schedules, Lester said, but he had retired as plumber and felt like it was something he should do.
“It was just the idea that you could help,” he said. “And this was one way I can help.”
His wife, Nan, encouraged him to do it and when he was slowed for a stretch by a complete shoulder replacement, she drove him to his Meals on Wheels delivery spots.
“She helped in every way,” he said.
Lester is quick to put in a plug that more Meals on Wheels volunteers are still needed today, and monetary donations are welcome as the organization tries to whittle down a waitlist of nearly 50 people wanting to be added to the program.
Even during his early years working as a plumber, but felt pulled to do more.
“The Good Lord provided, but I felt called to preach,” Lester said. He was already a deacon and Sunday School teacher, but he and Nan prayed about it, and in 1955 he started at Baylor intent on becoming a pastor. He did his studies around his work, earning his bachelor’s degree in 1964 and then attended Southwestern Seminary in Fort Worth, graduating from there in 1968.
Lester worked at small churches, with his longest stretch of 37½ years at Concord Baptist in Bellmead, so continuing his job as a plumber was necessary to provide for his family.
His volunteerism these days doesn’t end with Meals on Wheels.
Lester also works to keep a 2-mile stretch of F.M. 933 clean through the Texas Department of Transportation. He’s done that since 2000, doing the stretch beside one that his oldest son and his wife were handling at the time. The couple that was doing that stretch had decided to retire and Lester took over.
The trash pick-up has been another calling of a sort for him.
“I can’t stand trash on the side of the highway,” he said.
He also serves as a facilitator for the GriefShare program at First United Methodist Church. He got involved with it after his wife’s passing.
“It has helped me minister to people from mourning to joy,” he said.
He’s been happy to help others in various ways.
“The Lord’s been so good to me,” Lester said. “He gave me something to do. And He’s kept me busy.”
