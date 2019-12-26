This is a monthly feature highlighting someone whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ksury@wacotrib.com.
Larry Holden pastored Southern Baptist churches for 26 years. But it was during his last pastorate at First Baptist Coolidge that led him to a role he believes is what God ultimately meant for him to do: hospice chaplaincy.
“I wasn’t looking to get into being a hospice chaplain,” Larry said. “But I was asked if I want to earn continuing education units in hospice chaplaincy and I thought I go ahead and try it.”
Classes were held at the old Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center building. Larry began training in clinical pastoral education in 2002, and by 2003 he would fill in as needed as a hospice chaplain with what now is Baylor Scott & White. He began full time in 2007.
Now he can’t imagine doing anything else, other than also continuing a ministry as a drummer with the Christian rock and blues band 10th Leper. That, too, began in an unlikely way as the band happened to be in need of a drummer and he was recommended by someone he worked with as a volunteer at Waco Center for Youth.
He’s been with 10th Leper, what he calls a “hedges and highways” band, since 2010. The band performs often at Church Under the Bridge, as well as places like the Cenikor treatment facility, and at prisons throughout the state. The group even once performed at a prison in Belize.
10th Leper has performed at church services with the Bandidos and the Cossacks (“But not with them together,” he quickly says about the rival biker gangs). Larry said when he’s drumming he usually has his eyes closed because he’s also worshiping.
The band’s name comes from the Bible story in Luke 17 about Jesus curing 10 men of leprosy but only one returned to thank him. The group doesn’t change its music based on the audience. What it plays at Church Under the Bridge is the same as is performed in a prison setting.
Larry sees parallels in both roles as it puts him in position to visit with people who may be hurting.
While Larry does make hospital visits, the bulk of his work is out of his car. He covers a 60-mile radius around Waco. He could spend a morning in Marlin with one patient and then head to Meridian in the afternoon for another visit.
Larry is a board-certified chaplain and is endorsed by the North American Mission Board. He said the training he received in clinical pastoral education was so beneficial.
“CPE prepared me to be the best chaplain I can be,” he said. He said it’s critical to visit with people and not be judgmental.
While he has a gift for speaking, so often the thing a hospice patient or their family most needs is someone willing to listen, he said.
“The power of listening … it validates the person you’re talking with and what they are experiencing,” Larry said.
“I can’t imagine anything more worthwhile than being a chaplain for Baylor Scott & White hospice,” he said. Service to a family doesn’t end with the patient’s death, he added, noting that he checks in with families even months later.
“I can’t think of a better purpose for my life than helping other people,” he said. Larry said his own family, wife Jo Lynn and their grown children, help make that happen.
“Whether pastoring or being a chaplain, without having the support of my family I could not do these things well,” he said.
Though he is now 65, he intends to serve as a hospice chaplain for several years to come … and play in 10th Leper.
“I like to make a joyful noise,” he said.
