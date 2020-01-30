This is a monthly feature highlighting someone whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ksury@wacotrib.com.
Delisa Burnell-Smith finds great satisfaction in her work assisting families buy their first home and improving their financial situation through NeighborWorks Waco program offerings.
In her 26th year with the nonprofit, she says it’s always a heart-warming feeling to help people achieve something they thought impossible.
“It’s a phenomenal experience to see our customers purchase their first home,” Burnell-Smith says. “Many times their parents weren’t homeowners and they didn’t see the possibility that they could afford to own a home.”
The mission of NeighborWorks Waco is to build stronger neighborhoods through homeownership, quality rental housing and community-building initiatives.
Burnell-Smith started with Neighborhood Housing Service of Waco Inc. in 1994 when it occupied a cubicle in City of Waco offices.
Her job was counseling families and assisting them in getting a mortgage to purchase their first home.
The office moved a few times before settling into its home at 922 Franklin Ave. and for years its “dba” (doing business as) has been NeighborWorks Waco.
She has been vice president and chief operating officer for some 15 years now, and while she still counsels families toward homeownership, her additional duties involve writing grants and establishing relationships with financial institutions, title companies and other nonprofit and for-profit organizations.
She said it’s definitely a group effort with a small staff that has to wear multiple hats to be knowledgeable in what the nonprofit provides. NeighborWorks Waco provides counseling on homeownership and credit, single-family rental program, new home construction and mortgage lending services.
NeighborWorks Waco also provides three educational workshops that are free of charge. The financial freedom class provides information to improve money management skills. The homebuyer workshop prepares a first-time homebuyer and Hammers and Heels is a basic home maintenance class.
Burnell-Smith said she considers the staff a team that helps families with resources to acquire their dream of homeownership.
“People trust us,” she said. “They value the information we provide them so they can make good decisions, especially financial decisions. We’re able to give them the necessary tools and resources and they are able to put themselves in a better financial position to obtain attractive rates when it comes to seeking various loan products.”
One of Burnell-Smith’s favorite memories comes from a homeownership expo held at the Extraco Events Center several years ago.
One mom with a couple of young boys in tow was picking up free goodies at the various exhibits when she stopped to visit at the NeighborWorks Waco booth.
She thought homeownership wasn’t possible because she was unable to read. She also felt downtrodden because family members told her that her inability to read was an overwhelming difficulty.
The woman learned she could own a home after all. With the help of NeighborWorks Waco she did exactly that.
“She’s been successful ever since,” Burnell-Smith said. “I think we were able to help her overcome some difficult challenges in life.”
Burnell-Smith has been on numerous boards over the years, currently serving on the boards of Community Loan Center of the Heart of Texas, the Community Race Relations Coalition and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. She recently participated as a model for Caritas’ Seasons of Style fundraiser.
“I’m very passionate when it comes to volunteering efforts and the positive impact it has on those who have a need,” she said. “Volunteering to me is an opportunity to connect to others, help worthwhile causes and enrich our society.”
She also sees that in what she does at NeighborWorks Waco.
“What I enjoy most about my work is seeing the impact it has on families, when they purchase their first home, become financially stable and build wealth,” she said. “All of these things result in positive outcomes for their families as well as the communities they live.”
