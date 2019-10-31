This is a monthly feature highlighting someone whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ksury@wacotrib.com.
Bruce Huff will be the first to admit he was one to “stir the pot” when it came to doing something about the litter he saw around Waco. He would show up often at Waco City Council meetings to complain about the trash he saw and urged council members to do something about it.
He lives in Hewitt, but it’s Waco where he and wife Sherrell come to enjoy the activities and events that downtown Waco has to offer, and it’s what prompted him his pleas to Waco City Council, he said.
“I wanted to bring awareness to how bad of a problem this is,” said the former truck driver. “It’s what I saw every time I drove into Waco.”
Presenting a clean Waco is particularly important, he said, with the throngs of visitors these days to Magnolia Market at the Silos and the downtown area.
Huff is especially proud of Group W Bench Litter Patrol, a 501(c)(3) organization he founded that will mark its third anniversary on Nov. 27. The name was inspired by Arlo Guthrie’s protest song, “Alice’s Restaurant.” In the song, Guthrie is arrested for littering on Thanksgiving Day. His arrest record ultimately keeps him from being able to enlist during the Vietnam War, and during the enlistment process he is told to sit on the Group W bench with people who have similar situations.
Huff even requested — and received — permission from Guthrie to use Group W Bench in the nonprofit’s name.
Today, he’s thrilled that Group W Bench is working with the city and organizations such as Keep Waco Beautiful and the Texas Department of Transportation in cleaning up Waco.
He also played a large role with state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson in getting House Bill 1884 passed in the last legislative session. The law allows judges to assign up to 60 hours of community service to someone convicted of littering instead of hitting them with a fine only. That provides additional manpower for cleanup efforts, he said.
In the three years of Group W Bench, he estimates cleanup efforts have accumulated some 300,000 pounds. Probably half of that, he said, came from picking up debris around Lake Waco working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after floods.
Huff has done all this while dealing with health setbacks in recent years from Multiple Sclerosis, which was officially diagnosed in 1989.
“I was symptom-free until 2011,” he said. “But recently my doctor diagnosed me with chronic, progressive MS and I have seen a gradual slow decline. But this also has enriched my life because I appreciate giving like I do more now.”
Huff says his wife, Sherrell, has been a great support.
“She is golden,” he said, adding that they enjoy traveling and in recent years have been to Europe, South America and South Africa.
He has applied to the Cooper Foundation for grant money that in part would go toward a single-use plastic bottle boat for retrieving litter on the river. Robotics students would construct the boat, which would have a conveyor belt and forks that pull the trash onto the boat.
“It’s a visual reminder to people,” he explained. He also wants Group W Bench to be able to continue providing college scholarships to local students.
Huff is enthused that more people and groups are taking to heart efforts to recycle and keep the city clean.
“I think people have developed an innate desire to see a cleaner city,” he said.
He wants Group W Bench Little Patrol to continue to be involved in that.
“That’s what this group is about, helping others,” he said. “And I love showing Waco off.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.