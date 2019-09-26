This is a monthly feature highlighting someone whose good works may otherwise go relatively unnoticed. To submit someone for consideration, email ksury@wacotrib.com.
It started with coffee, and graduated to sandwiches. Today Bobby Salinas, or Brother Bobby as everyone knows him, coordinates making and delivering 400 sandwiches every other Saturday to the homeless around Waco.
His selflessness now is a far cry from the life he once led. Salinas seemed destined for an early grave when he ran with a gang in South Waco while growing up.
“I should be dead, but God gave me grace to stop that and He put it on my heart to help people,” Salinas said.
Salinas recalls being abused as a child. He left home when he was 16 years old. But he got involved with a gang and lived an angst-filled life, one that got him expelled from University High School his senior year before graduation.
He said it was his own poor choices, including dealing drugs, that put him on a wrong path.
But finding Jesus turned his life around and now he’s paying back that grace by giving the homeless in Waco something to eat and some hope.
His friend Albert Fuentes, senior pastor at Calvary Chapel, said Brother Bobby is humble and was reluctant to talk about himself and the work he does. Fuentes encouraged him to share his story.
The plight of the homeless in Waco touched his heart, Salinas said. Seven years ago, he started bringing coffee to thirsty souls.
“Then I saw a different need,” he explained. “They could find places to eat Monday through Friday, and on Sunday they could eat at Church Under the Bridge. But they didn’t have any place to go eat on Saturdays.”
He started making sandwiches for them out of his own pocket. He was joined by his mother and three aunts in the sandwich-making process, preparing two sandwiches for each of the 200 bags he’d fill.
As word around church got out about Salinas’ ministry, more people pitched in. Twenty to 25 people now come to Calvary Chapel to make sandwiches for Salinas to deliver, first to the Meyer Center, then at various stops where he knows to find the homeless.
The bags now have not only sandwiches, but also chips, crackers, candy, toiletries and hygiene products.
Other churches have joined in this ministry, enabling Salinas and Calvary Chapel members to take a break every other week.
Anyone wishing to help Salinas and the church in this ministry can contact him by email at info@calvarywaco.org.
Salinas’ involvement doesn’t involve only Saturdays. He also seeks out homeless people willing to work for him on his demolition jobs and tree-trimming and lawn service, enabling them to get paid for the work they do.
He’s joined Fuentes on trips to Nuevo Laredo on the Texas border, helping the people there with English classes and holding church services in an area endangered by drug cartels.
“I used to go there to pick up my drugs,” Salinas said. “Now I go with Pastor to pray for these people.”
He said he’s glad that his gang days in South Waco are far-distant memories.
“We were running with the devil,” he said. “Now we are running with God.”
