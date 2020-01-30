When it comes to pizza, everyone has an opinion. Thin crust, stuffed crust or deep dish; pepperoni or sausage; with or without onions; and, of course, the debate that can divide a household – does pineapple belong on a pizza?
Everyone has their favorite, and a go-to place to get it. For brothers Craig and Eric Odling, that place was always Rosati’s. Imagine their disappointment when they walked into their beloved hangout one day and everything was different.
“We grew up going to the Rosati’s in northern Illinois, so it was only natural for us to frequent the one in Waco when we moved here,” Eric Odling said. “We’d been coming here for years to unwind after work with a pizza and a beer. But we got busy with work and hadn’t gone for a few months, and then we returned, the place just had a different feel to it.”
Previous owners had turned the franchise back over to corporate, so there was nobody on-site to oversee the day-to-day operations. Items dropped off the menu, alcohol sales stopped, and that hometown vibe slowly faded.
“We knew everything we loved about Rosati’s, and we wanted to bring that back,” Eric Odling said. “We called corporate, and within 30 days we were the new owners!”
Taking over in October 2019, Craig Odling immediately reinstated alcohol sales and brought back live music on Thursday nights. There is no cover charge to hear the band, but they do recommend making a reservation if you have a large group. Happy hour specials run Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and all-day Sunday. A crowd favorite is the signature Chicago Fire margarita – garnished with a jalapeno and lime.
“We’re not trying to be ‘a bar,’ ” Craig Odling said. “We’re just trying to bring back a place where you can come and hang out with your friends, your coworkers, or your family and just sit and enjoy a meal and a glass of wine or beer. We’re thinking of ourselves as a nice family restaurant with a bar.”
Lunch Options
Lunch is a great time to try out Rosati’s as the Hewitt Drive restaurant offers the Panther Special – a jumbo pizza slice and a drink for $5 – every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other lunch specials include your choice of sandwich with fries and a drink for under $9 and a pick two option for $6.99 that includes choices such as spaghetti, cheesy garlic bread and a lunch-portion Caesar salad.
Another popular option is the Chicago Dog – a traditional all-beef Vienna hot dog in a poppy seed bun with all the toppings – which disappeared from the menu for a while but made its return when the Odlings took over.
Pizza Choices
Of course, the main star at Rosati’s is the pizza. Baked in a special 550-degree rotisserie pizza oven brought to Waco from Chicago when the restaurant opened in 2006, “The Beast,” as Craig calls it, can hold up to 100 pizzas at a time.
There is something for everyone – thin crust, gluten-free crust, double dough (a thicker, chewier option similar to a delivery pizza crust), and authentic Chicago Style deep dish with mounds of mozzarella cheese and topped with a chunky marinara sauce. It is suggested that customers who want a deep-dish pizza order it at the same time as their drinks, as deep-dish pizza can take 30 to 40 minutes to prepare and bake.
Fresh produce is delivered twice a week, and all ingredients are hand-cut and prepped in-house. Thin crust and double dough pizzas come in 12-, 14-, 16- and 18-inch sizes and range from $12.99 to $21.99, depending on your topping choices. Specialty pizzas range from $17.99 to $30.99 and are loaded with fresh toppings. Craig’s personal favorite is the MeatMania, which has Italian sausage, meatballs and pepperoni, and is sprinkled with crispy bacon.
If you’d like something on the lighter side, the Greek salad is a popular choice. At $9.99 it’s loaded with feta cheese, green peppers, Greek olives, banana peppers, grape tomatoes and shaved Asiago cheese. You can add grilled chicken for $2 more.
Screen Time
If you’re looking for somewhere to watch the big game, Rosati’s has you covered. Large TV screens have been added for sports fans, and they plan on hosting a big Super Bowl party this year. Their Jumbo Wings are the largest in town and are tossed in the sauce of your choice.
The most popular appetizer is the Rosati’s Dough Nuggets. Bite-sized pieces of crispy pizza dough are tossed in garlic butter and served with a side of marinara – the perfect accompaniment to an ice-cold beer or glass of Pepsi.
No matter the occasion, Rosati’s wants to be your go-to place to enjoy it. A place to bring your family, to have a lunch meeting, or to bring your out-of-town guests for a slice of hometown goodness. The Odling brothers are working hard to make Rosati’s that place, and their work has not gone unnoticed – Craig Odling said many longtime customers are seeing the differences and becoming regulars again.
“You have to care about a place,” Craig Odling said. “Restaurants are alive. If you don’t take care of them every day, they slowly get run down. You need local ownership to do that – someone to be here every day to maintain it. That’s what we’re doing here, and we’re excited to bring this place back to life.”
Rosati’s Pizza
824 Hewitt Drive, Suite 900
Sun-Thu, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Fri-Sat, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Delivery and takeout available
254-666-6066
