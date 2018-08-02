Harley Quinn, one of Batman’s wackiest foes, has taken up residence in Six Flags Over Texas’ Gotham District. The ride, Harley Quinn’s Spinsanity, is the latest addition to the entertainment complex that park officials are calling an engineering marvel.
What began as a nearly impossible computer design became something novel to the Western Hemisphere. Luckily for Central Texans, it’s almost right in our backyard.
Four days before the ride’s official July 14 opening, Six Flags held a media preview, giving media members a first-hand experience to share with readers and viewers. Our group met Sam Rhodes, the director of corporate design at Six Flags, beneath Spinsanity’s dizzying facade.
Rhodes oversees a ride’s evolution from screen to machine, and he’s generally tasked with finding fresh developments for the park. Although Rhodes says he’s not a comic book aficionado, his office is lined with DC comics, which, thanks to Six Flags’ partnership with Warner Bros., provide inspiration for new rides.
“Six Flags’ DNA is new and innovative things,” Rhodes said. So when he’s sifting through designs at ride manufacturer conventions, he’s looking for genius. In one particular manufacturer meeting, he pondered an “insane” computer animation, thinking, “It’s never going to happen. There’s no way they could build this thing.”
The concept on the screen was a college engineering student’s masterpiece. It was unlike anything Rhodes and other engineers had seen. The wild design included pendulum-like motions resembling a gyroscope in which three giant beams act as counterbalances to whirl riders around in all directions. Rhodes also said the ride accounts for the weight and distribution of the riders, so that the three beams rotate in different patterns; in short, the ride is unique on every run.
Harley Quinn’s ride has its twin — with thematic color differences — in the Cyborg Cyber Spin at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. Both are the product of a few design modifications and Rhodes’ belief in the student’s idea.
Crazy Ride
When our turn came, the staff strapped us into the long line of seats, and off we went with a Ferris wheel-like ascent (that even allowed time to take in the busy park below). Peering down at the park, I remembered one warning a Six Flags representative had given me: “I hope you didn’t have a heavy lunch.”
Thankfully, a whisking motion interrupted my thought. We traveled half a loop when the ride paused, my hair pointing straight down to the concrete 70 feet below. Just as I sensed the blood tingling in my face, the ride caught momentum, looping vertically and horizontally and diagonally until up and down was blurred and lost.
Most riders agree it’s best not to focus on any one point for risk of losing your lunch. Instead, focus on the sensation of stomach-tossing madness.
After a dizzying one minute and 40 seconds, we exited the platform. I saw the woman I’d met earlier, who described herself as a professional rollercoaster rider. She told me she rode Spinsanity 24 times the previous day. She only stopped because, let’s just say, the ride needed cleaning maintenance after her 24th trip. She gave me a thumbs-up.
It’s no mystery why Harley Quinn is the one to welcome you mid-cartwheel to her domain (the art for Spinsanity was custom-designed by DC Comics artists). Reflecting on resemblances between her comics character and Spinsanity, Rhodes points out that, just like Harley Quinn, the ride is lovely to look at but chaotic and unpredictable.
If Spinsanity isn’t the perfect expression of Harley Quinn’s personality, the placement of the ride is the bullet in the barrel. “(The Joker) and Harley go hand in hand,” Rhodes said. “They’re the two craziest characters in the DC world. To be able to put them together side by side is really spectacular.”
Steve Martindale, park president of Six Flags Over Texas, said he believes park guests of all ages will enjoy the whirlwind of a ride.
“We take great pride in continuing our legacy of one-of-a-kind thrills for all ages,” he said.
It’s a legacy Martindale, Rhodes and their team of ride enthusiasts at Six Flags plan to continue for years to come.
Six Flags Over Texas
2201 E. Road to Six Flags St. in Arlington
Daily during the summer, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (closes at 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday)