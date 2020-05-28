When I ran away from home at age 10, I tied a red bandana on a stick and filled it with a peanut butter sandwich and a Red Delicious apple.
I propped my bindle on my shoulder and started out to find freedom at our neighborhood park. A Little League baseball team was practicing; so, I plopped down in the sticker-infested grass and watched, carefully opening my little picnic pack.
A sociable, droopy-eared bassett hound wandered up next to me, stealthily snatched my sandwich — my sole source of survival — and gobbled it whole. Guess I would have to return home.
Even though my escape plans were thwarted with that hungry dog, my picnicking days were just beginning. Some of my favorite memories are of warm Sunday afternoons with Molly either outside our house or at a local park, spreading out one of my grandmother’s quilts, snacking on a sandwich or some fried chicken, sipping lemonade (or likely wine in my case).
Whether an elaborate meal like Monet’s “Le Déjeuner sur l'herbe” (“Lunch on the Grass”) of antipasto, poached salmon and raspberry financiers, or a down-to-earth meal of cheese, meats, crackers and wine, picnics are romantic little escapes that can refresh and revive a weary, house-bound spirit. And during these times of social distancing, alfresco dining seems like a lovely way to enjoy family and a friend or two.
Here are a few of our favorite picnic recipes to get you started. If you don’t have a quilt from your grandmother, any ground cover will do — to protect you from the stickers.
Spicy Sweet Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Adapted from Southern Living Recipe
- ½ c mayonnaise
- 1/3 c spicy and sweet pepper jelly
- ¼ c minced green onions
- 2 T chopped fresh cilantro
- Zest of one lime
- ¼ t ground cayenne pepper
- 2 c finely chopped cooked chicken (rotisserie works well)
- ½ c finely chopped celery
- ½ c finely chopped toasted pecans
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 24 mini croissants or 24 mini pitas
- 1 bunch fresh watercress
Whisk together first 6 ingredients in a large bowl; stir in chicken, celery, and pecans until blended. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Cover and chill 4 hours. Fill croissants or pitas with watercress and chicken salad. Serve immediately.
* * *
To my mother, no picnic is complete without deviled eggs. I agree. A version of deviled eggs likely started in ancient Rome, moved to Andalusia (now Spain).
History.com says that one 13th-century recipe instructs cooks to “… pound boiled egg yolks with cilantro, onion juice, pepper and coriander and then beat them with murri (a sauce made of fermented barley or fish), oil and salt. After stuffing the mixture into the hollowed egg whites, the two halves were then fastened together with a small stick and peppered.”
Apparently, that “peppered” part is how the eggs got the devil put into them.
We usually make deviled eggs from whatever we can find in the refrigerator, but my 1995 “Joy of Cooking” deviled egg recipe really gave me a chuckle:
“Cut the eggs in half lengthwise or slice off both ends, which leaves a barrel-shaped container. Remove yolks carefully so as not to damage the whites. Crush the yolks without packing them and moisten them pleasantly with French dressing or mayonnaise; sweet or cultured sour cream; soft butter with vinegar and sugar; lemon juice or sweet pickle juice …. Exotic additions to the yolks are: Anchovy or sardine paste; liver sausage paste or foie gras, chopped sautéed chicken livers, chopped ginger and cream cheese, chutney, caviar, smoked salmon, deviled ham or tongue, grated Roquefort cheese, chopped chives, tarragon, chervil, parsley, burnet or basil.”
To “pleasantly moisten” six eggs, I use about ¼ cup mayonnaise, a teaspoon of coarse-grain mustard, two dashes of hot sauce, and a teaspoon or so of dill pickle juice. A tiny bit of finely chopped green onion or shallot boosts the flavor. A tablespoon of finely chopped dill pickle adds a bit of texture.
If we’re feeling fancy, we might top with some smoked salmon, prosciutto or sundried tomato. I would never, ever think to introduce chopped sautéed chicken livers to my deviled eggs, but that’s just me.
For something spicier, Alton Brown’s Four-Pepper Deviled Eggs are worth a try — just piquant enough to make them really devilish. Fair warning: they are quite spicy. If you’re feeling especially adventurous, put together a small smorgasbord of deviled eggs. It makes a beautiful picnic presentation.
Alton Brown’s Four-Pepper Eggs
- 6 hard-boiled eggs, cooled and peeled
- 1 t whole pink peppercorns, divided*
- ½ t whole white peppercorns
- ½ t whole black peppercorns
- ½ t whole green peppercorns
- ½ t caper liquid
- ¼ c mayonnaise
- 1 t Dijon mustard
- ¼ t kosher salt
- Pinch sugar
Slice the eggs in half from top to bottom. Scoop the yolks into a medium mixing bowl and lay the whites aside.
Place all of the peppercorns, except ½ teaspoon of the pink peppercorns, into a spice grinder and process until ground well. Add the ground peppers, caper liquid, mayonnaise, mustard, salt and sugar to the egg yolks and using a fork, stir to thoroughly combine.
Place the mixture into a zip-top plastic bag and cut a small hole at one of the corners. Pipe the mixture into each of the white halves. Coarsely grind the remaining ½ teaspoon of pink peppercorns and use to garnish the top of each egg.
Years ago, my mother read about a cooking method for hard-cooked eggs that makes peeling the egg much easier — steaming. It seemed silly to me — until I tried it. Once again, she was right. Thanks, Mom.
Remove eggs from refrigerator and let them come to room temperature, about 20 minutes. This helps keep them from cracking when introduced to heat. Add water to a pasta pot or large saucepan fitted with a steamer insert. Heat on medium-high until water boils.
After the water begins boiling, carefully place eggs in the steamer insert, preferably in a single layer. Cover with a lid. Let water continue to boil for 12 minutes. Remove. Rinse with cold water. Gently tap eggs to crack the shells. Peel eggs under cold running water.
The process produces perfectly peeled eggs every time I do it.
For a crowd, consider a meat, vegetable and cheese platter — a ver-sion of a charcuterie board. Technically, a charcuterie platter would be all meat, but that’s another article topic.
A Prosecco, dry Riesling or Pinot Grigio would pair nicely with the sandwiches, deviled eggs, and meat and cheese board, but homemade lemonade would make it a perfect picnic.
Front Porch Lemonade
- 1¼ c sugar
- ½ c boiling water
- 1½ c fresh lemon juice
- 4½ c cold water
In a large saucepan, boil water and sugar until sugar dissolves completely. Remove from heat and stir in fresh lemon juice and cold water.
Chill thoroughly and serve over ice. Makes 7-plus cups. Serve with fresh mint or fresh strawberries.
I can hardly wait until our next picnic. I feel refreshed just thinking about it.
Happy cooking and eating!
