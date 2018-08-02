In the middle of the last century, the very young men and women of what is now called the Greatest Generation were simply American kids. Storms generated by their elders, who had become mortal enemies of each other on the far side of both oceans, would climax into the most deadly and destructive war the world had ever seen, with possibly the greatest victory of all time for the good of humankind.
Many years after the skies cleared of smoke, the children and grandchildren of those young people would compare the epic dimensions of the struggle, the numbers of people involved, and the clear victories with the question marks that hung over later wars and crowned their ancestors the Greatest Generation.
The term means all who lived through and supported World War II, but especially the ones who heard the roar of battle, saw the flashes of light and sometimes felt the terrible shell splinters close up.
Except for grandparents who maintained a stony silence about the hellish horrors that modern technology had brought, individual members of the Greatest Generation disappeared into the crowds. World War II became a dream as distant as the Trojan War to the young men and women of today.
But a chance to bring the dream up close and personal formed itself when Brad Livingstone, a teacher at Waco’s Vanguard College Preparatory School in 1993, honored the request of some of his students to teach a class on World War II. Always interested in the subject, he was forming a curriculum when he saw a newscast on the anniversary of D-Day, the 1944 invasion of Normandy, that featured an animated talk by a man who had been a paratrooper in the fighting.
Livingstone asked him to speak to his class and saw a teacher's dream come true: He said “You could have heard a pin drop” when the veteran finished talking.
From then until he left Vanguard in 2002, he built a list of about 30 veterans willing to speak. That feature of the course remained wildly popular, and he took the idea with him to schools in California and Washington, D.C., where he and his wife Linda each pursued academic careers.
Continued Interest
It happened that in July of this year, a former student of Livingstone’s in California, Kalin Woodward, was visiting Paris with her family when her newfound passion for the war’s history pulled her to talk her companions into going to Normandy.
Still in France as this story was being written, she emailed comments to Waco Today.
“We visited Pointe du Hoc, Omaha Beach and Juno Beach as well as the American, Canadian and German cemeteries,” she wrote. “Standing on Omaha Beach is the most humbling experience, especially with the knowledge gained from the class. ... I had my feet in the water, and I was looking out at the open water, and you can see the men running through the water at low tide, you can hear the artillery fire, the screams. You can picture brave men dragging their dying friends inland.”
The family also visited the American cemetery where 9,000 of the U.S. dead rest with “a full wall of men who were never found,” she said.
“Without Mr. Livingstone's World War II class, these experiences would have been moving, I'm sure, but the class gave me a background that few history classes do,” Woodward said. “It not only gave me knowledge, it gave me perspective, it gave me real-life heroes to speak to, shake hands with, and thank.
“His class changed my life, and I will forever be grateful for the chance to have my mind opened to the realities of the war.”
Back in Waco
The Livingstones returned to Waco last year when Linda became the first woman president of Baylor University. Brad found a history position open at Vanguard and went straight for it with the intention of resuming the speaker program.
But the 16-year gap had made a difference in a population that had been old enough to fight in the 1940s. Many of the veterans he had found earlier had died. He offered the one-semester course in the fall and spring, but only has names for 12 World War II veterans.
Many of those still living are unable to keep a train of thought or project their voices enough for a class, he said.
“Up to a half-dozen family members have visited classes to hear their veterans speak,” he said. “In many cases, they're hearing these stories for the first time. One fellow was having trouble telling his story, and the kids all came up and thanked him for his service in front of his daughter. She completely broke down in tears.”
Livingstone will keep the World War II speaker project going in the fall of this year and spring 2019 but plans to shift the focus to Vietnam veterans thereafter.
“There will be many differences,” he said. “I thought about Korea, but the World War II and Korean veterans are essentially the same generation, and the fighting in Korea ended with a 1953 armistice that saved South Korea.
“In World War II, there was a steady progression of the front lines toward the capitals of the enemy. In Vietnam, the soldiers would fight bitterly to take a hill and then have to abandon it over and over. The experiences of the different services were vastly different. So the whole course will have many differences.”
New Generation
But he said the course has been so successful in different places now and with a new generation in Texas he is optimistic about the effort.
Elijah Wade, who took the course as a junior at Vanguard last fall, said, “If I could take it again, I would. It just brought home everything about what the war was, what it meant. As the speakers were talking, you could see how strong their feelings still were. You could see it in their faces, hear it in their voices. You could understand what was going on in the battles.”
One goal of the course is to foster appreciation for veterans, Livingstone said.
“I ask the students every week how many veterans they've found and thanked,” he said. “It isn't hard. They just approach an older person and ask if he or she is a World War II veteran. If they say yes, the student will express heartfelt thanks. It’s a new experience for someone so advanced in years to hear that from someone so young who isn't presumed to care or understand.”
“In all the years, in all the places, the students have thanked more than 20,000 veterans,” he said. “And they're still finding them.”
World War II class
Prospective speakers or anyone wanting further information about Brad Livingstone’s World War II history class at Vanguard College Preparatory School can contact Livingstone at 254-772-8111 or brad_livingstone@vanguard.org.