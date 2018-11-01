Tapping into the market: Local craft breweries growing fans, business
No longer do servers at Waco-area restaurants and bars have to tell patrons they’re out of luck when asking to try a local beer.
Bare Arms Brewing and Brotherwell Brewing are fulfilling those requests, and before long the smell of hops and fermenting beverages may permeate downtown Waco as more craft breweries are “on tap” to arrive.
Earlier this year, Waco Ale Co. announced plans to open a brewery at 806 Austin Ave., next to the Hey Sugar candy store and ice cream parlor. Southern Roots Brewery is going into a leased building near Eighth Street and Washington Avenue.
Bare Arms co-founder Keith Collier said there’s been talk of additional breweries beyond those, though some of that is speculative.
For those who still prefer to make their own beers at home, there’s a local option as well: the family-run Craft Brewing Shop in Bellmead on Old Dallas Highway.
These businesses are still young and learning as they grow, but the future looks bright, with an amber hue.
Waco Today visits with the owners of these established breweries – Bare Arms and Brotherwell – and the Craft Brewing Shop that keeps hobbyists well supplied.
Bare Arms Brewing
As former engineers at L-3 and SpaceX, in retrospect it probably makes sense that the owners of Bare Arms Brewing not only got it off the ground, but has it already on a nice trajectory of success.
Justin Veach, who started the company in 2015 with fellow L-3 mechanical engineer Keith Collier, admits it was one of the most exhilarating and most terrifying things he did when they launched their brewing business.
Veach said a number of engineers they knew enjoyed home brewing. But he and Collier, who is the head brewmaster, committed to taking it to the next level.
“We do have that engineer mentality,” Veach said. “You see a challenge, and you figure it out.”
In those three years Bare Arms Brewing has a growing customer base, a well-visited tasting room and brewery, and a solid 70 members in its Mug Club. Its products are available at H-E-B and Riverbend Liquor, and are distributed by Glazer’s throughout all of McLennan County and as far south as Salado and north to Hillsboro.
“We have eight offerings for distribution and to off-site retailers,” said Veach, who handles sales and marketing for Bare Arms. He is especially pleased with how Waco has embraced their 1849, a Vienna-style lager.
“That’s our Waco staple,” he said. “It’s gotten the strongest response.”
Bare Arms also created Blue Cat Ale specifically for the Waco Blue Cats minor-league baseball team set to begin play in 2019.
Craft beer fans not yet familiar with their products can go to the Bare Arms tasting room at 2515 La Salle Ave. and try a flight. Six varieties are available year-round, with additional seasonal choices or usually something new that the guys come up with every couple of weeks.
Bare Arms had a fruited cask that it brought to share with Brew at the Zoo patrons in October. A new release, Creekside, is a light, American-style lager that also is a low-carb option, Veach said.
The tap room is open 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The addition of an event room next to the tap room has been a great spot to have parties and other events, Veach said.
Art groups have held gatherings in the tap room. A”Make Your Own Terrarium” night proved extremely popular and they hope to do that again.
Assistant brewmaster Andy Soukup, a former electrical engineer at SpaceX, joined the duo in 2017. Soukup also handles much of the social media for Bare Arms.
For Soukup, becoming a part of Bare Arms was a chance to also have more time with his young family than he did as an engineer. While they shoulder a big load as small business owners, it also allows for flexibility in their schedules.
The company’s website aptly states their approach to brewing: “In our experiences we’ve come to the conclusion that talk is easy. Simply put, if you are passionate about something you shouldn’t be afraid to roll up your sleeves, bare your arms and go to work. We’re passionate about providing a quality product, and we are not afraid of the work, thus the name Bare Arms Brewing.”
All three said they are happy to see the craft beer community growing in Waco.
Veach said he loves getting to meet people at wine and beer festivals or promotional events, such as offering samples at H-E-B.
He said he’s been amazed when he’s offering samples but someone says they don’t need to try it, and instead go right to snagging a case of 1849 or another Bare Arms product.
“We’ve worked the tasting room so long that we know our customers,” he said. “And this guy is grabbing our product even though he’s never been to our tasting room. That is just one of the coolest things. I don’t know you, but you’re enjoying our beer.”
Brotherwell Brewing
David Stoneking and Jacob Martinka had hoped they’d be brewing their beers in the old Percy Medicine Building, where they used to hone with craft with other home brewers.
But after the building – which now houses The Findery – was sold, they had to look elsewhere.
They looked for a couple of years downtown before settling on the old Rubel Junk building in East Waco. The building was filled with truck tires and carbon marks on the concrete floor. But they cleaned it up and put in a stainless steel brewing system, and began production in February at 400 E. Bridge St.
Stoneking, who still does video production work on the side, discovered the hobby of homebrewing after graduating from Baylor in 2009. He met Martinka, a Dallas native who was teaching at Live Oak Classical School, through a weekly brewing.
They brewed together for about eight years, providing their beers at weddings and friends’ parties before venturing out with the full-scale brewery.
Martinka had some prior knowledge making beer. His dad worked at Lakewood Brewery in Dallas and Jacob also worked in a bakery, where interestingly, many of those bakers who worked with yeast in their day jobs were weekend home brewers themselves.
Brotherwell’s most popular beer has been the Bridge Street Wit, a Belgian-style wheat beer with a light, refreshing taste best suited for warmer weather.
With the change in seasons they expect their darker and heavier Percy Porter to draw more drinkers. Named for the Percy Medicine Building where they began, it’s Martinka’s favorite.
“It was the first batch we made and it’s still popular,” he said. “We couldn’t give up the alliteration (for the name).”
Stoneking said the Porter has been well received at beer festivals, though most people who can’t remember the name call it the “coffee beer” for its coffee-like and smoky taste.
Act of Faith is a Belgian-style tripel ale named after a mountain bike trail in Cameron Park. It incorporates lemonade from Luna Juice Bar downtown; Stoneking loves the synergy of working with another local business on a product.
“Taste is such a hard thing to determine,” Stoneking said. “We do want craft products to be seen as approachable. We don’t want you to feel like a jerk for ordering a craft beer, but we hope you’re willing to expand your palate a bit.”
Their Radler Texas Forever was launched during the recent Silobration event.
The business is very hands-on, with the two handling deliveries themselves to the restaurants and bars that serve their beers.
Martinka said he’s amazed how many times someone will tell them that they don’t like beer, but that viewpoint changes after a sample.
“They will taste it, like it, and they are as surprised as anybody that they enjoyed it,” he said. “You’ll see their face light up, and they’ll say, ‘That didn’t taste like beer.’”
Martinka has a notebook full of recipes that they hope to try in the years to come. Balcones Distilling recently gave them some of its casks, which they will use to age some of their beers in the barrels.
Both are amazed at the number of visitors they receive from drive-bys off the interstate.
“These are fans of craft beer, who will Google ‘craft beers’ or whatever when they drive down and they come to check us out.”
They have a tap room on site and welcome tours to their brewery.
“We love getting to visit with people and talk about beer,” Stoneking said.
Craft Brewing Shop
For the owners of Craft Brewing Shop, they liken their business to being similar to H-E-B, just with a brew-specific clientele.
“Our hobby is helping other people with their hobby,” said Garrett Seeley, the brewmaster of the shop, which opened in October 2017 in a former bar at 1116 New Dallas Highway in Bellmead. “We help other people with their brewing.”
The Seeleys – Garrett and his wife, Margarita, and his parents, Glen and Carol Seeley – can’t help but chuckle at a number of oddities concerning their brewing supply business. It’s located in a former bar; in fact, an old pool table sits squarely in the center of the room, but is covered up and now serves as a display table.
Garrett and Glen brew their own beers at the shop. However, they can’t sell them, because that would require a liquor license. They can, however, let customers try their beers for free … and Garrett is always ready to share his latest batch with a willing – and of legal age -- visitor.
His Pre-Prohibition Ale is made with the grains likely available to brewers in the early 1900s.
That’s not the only beverage brewed at the shop. The Seeleys also make their own coffee, tea and sodas … drinks that they can sell. Glen often will have a fresh pot of coffee from just-ground beans available.
But mainly, the shop is where home brewers can buy the supplies they need.
“We have 45 different grains and 45 different teas, which come from a supplier in Las Vegas,” said Carol, who manages the supply of materials at the shop. They have 12 varieties of coffee, she added.
All four either are or have been educators. Glen and Carol are retired. Glen was in industrial education (or as he puts it, a “shop teacher”) doing vocational rehabilitation with Veterans Affairs for 35 years. Glen puts his machinist skills to work in building a number of things for the brewing shop, including a refrigerated fermenting unit out of an old-style soda display case. Carol spent 30 years teaching elementary classes at a number of area schools.
Garrett is an instructor in biomedical equipment technology at Texas State Technical College, while wife Margarita teaches visual communications technology there. She is the shop’s business manager and does graphic design, such as creating the labels that go on the sodas they produce.
Margarita and her friend, Ruben Vega, created the business logo that is on a banner behind the counter.
Because of Garrett and Margarita’s full-time teaching schedule, the shop is open only on the weekends: noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. But those times generally fit well for weekend home brewers, they noted.
Garrett loves the concept of home brewing.
“I just think you should be able to work and get a reward for your work,” he said. “I think home brewing does that.”
During a visit, he gives a customer a raspberry hibiscus beer to try.
“People may call it a ‘chick beer,’ but it’s 8 percent ABV (alcohol by volume),” he said.
“Brewing is a way for our family to bond,” Margarita added.
If Glen and his ample white beard look familiar, you’ve probably seen him at Waco’s Wonderland, where he is Santa.
Glen, who is a Mason, added that they also sponsor a brewing club with the Karem Shriners.
Carol and Glen both said they’ve been impressed how the area around them is being revitalized with new businesses moving in.
“We’re got good neighbors here,” she said.