Although many people think they come to nursing homes to die, Clifton’s Lutheran Sunset Ministries believes they come to live.
“Yes, some new residents are in bad shape, but many aren’t, and even though some are in wheelchairs, they still have minds that can contribute,” says CEO and Clifton native Rodney Rueter. “It’s up to us to give them opportunities to contribute because we strive to help our residents age successfully socially, intellectually, physically and spiritually.”
Now in its 64th year, LSM offers a variety of activities ranging from Friday-night movies, genealogy and computer classes with local high school students helping with smartphones and other technology, to bingo, flower arranging and many other programs for the 55-and-over crowd.
The facility also has Sunday church services with an in-house chaplain, Tuesday chapel led by various local pastors, and volunteer-led Thursday hymn singing with an independent-living resident on piano. Others have taken advantage of art classes through the Bosque Art Center next door on easels set up in the nursing home dining room with a few entering paintings in local competitions.
One successful artist whose life has been improved at LSM is Juanita Sargent, who is physically independent, but due to advanced dementia, requires the facility’s Active Aging Philosophy in order to thrive.
Unlike some residents in Sunset Home, she is not a self-starter but takes full advantage of every opportunity thrown her way, from parade floats and field trips to gardening and painting. This year, she took home the People’s Choice Award at a Bosque Art Center show and continues to thrive and stay involved as a result of the facility’s caring programs, Rueter said.
“Our ministry is a lesson in educating residents how to stay involved because older people tend to be isolated, so their social life is bad,” said Rueter, a 1993 Baylor graduate. “Therefore, it’s crucial to have them out of their rooms if possible, and we take activities to them if they can’t get around.”
Many residents’ favorite is “It’s Never Too Late,” a computer program on portable kiosks brought to their rooms with trivia games, old 1950s and ‘60s TV reruns, rotated every two months for greater variety and a quality interaction time as the world is brought to their bedsides.
Taking Initiative
Instead of waiting around for instructions from any of the 170 staff members, some residents organized a council and started their own fundraisers to help others.
“Some have taken the initiative to cultivate live plants in outside gardens to sell in hanging baskets, shell pecans, and sell baked potatoes and soup recipe books,” Rueter said. “From the money raised, they gave a $500 scholarship to a Clifton High School student, bought flowers for chapel, and took up an offering for Hurricane Harvey victims last year.”
LSM purchased the former Clifton Lutheran College after it closed in 1952 and maintains a 32-acre campus. The old dorms were remodeled over the first few years with a new nursing home built in 1969 and the present one with assisted living built between 2005 and 2009.
“Since September 2013, we have partnered with Masterpiece Living, a Denver-based multi-specialty group committed to older adults aging in a better way with many of the activities listed above, along with water aerobics twice a week at the city pool, Bible studies and lunch and learns,” Rueter said. “One of the great things about working with Masterpiece Living is that we conduct mobility and lifestyle reviews with most of our residents to help track their progress and keep our community more active and healthy.”
Expansion
With this in mind, the Lutheran Sunset Ministries decided the time had come to offer the same enriching opportunities for residents to the community at large. After brainstorming, some research, and visiting cafés with similar models, Windmill Café was approved in 2016 by the board of directors.
Located next door to LSM at 1604 W. Ninth St., the café features a salad, sandwich and fries menu at reasonable prices and a fitness center open to residents and the community in general Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tai Chi is led there by resident Eileen Rindos, while a bi-weekly walking club, chair yoga and beginning, intermediate and advanced wellness classes are directed by Leah Miles, a contract employee and personal trainer at nearby Goodall-Witcher Hospital. All classes are free to residents and $2 for guests.
Residents and others who were “born to boogie” may join instructor KellieAnn Connaughton’s Move to the Music class on Monday and Wednesday mornings to elevate their heart rates.
For those who overdo it on the brand-new putting green or need physical help in general, LSM has a state-of-the art healthcare building and out-patient rehab in the nursing home with speech and occupational therapy, staffed by certified aides that implement treatments prescribed by contract staff from Whitney, Waco and surrounding cities.
Not all is hard workouts and trying to talk the elderly into trying something new, however. The CEO believes the most fun is staff visiting residents and helping become their advocate for their general welfare, to be happy and more fulfilled in their sunset years. Every third Tuesday, the facility has the Sunshine Support Group to assist Alzheimer’s caregivers and their resident patients in a free potluck lunch with trained facilitators providing resources and ideas for the entire community.
On the lighter side, one resident made Rueter’s day when she told him she was going to college to study men, while another insisted on going outside on a scorching day until setting one foot outside and exclaiming, “It’s hotter than h--- out there!”
So what’s planned in the near future?
“For our long-range goals, we’re looking to add more independent-living apartments, and recently we’ve asked for bids to add more rehab rooms in the health center,” Rueter said. “Otherwise, everything else is the right size for now, and we’re focused on engaging more people in our day-to-day activities, interacting more with residents and having fun with them.
“Overall, it’s an extremely rewarding job for our staff as they get close to the residents, hear their stories, and give them a reason to get up in the morning, all while we remain a vital resource to the community and the entire county.”
Lutheran Sunset Ministries
413 Sunset St. in Clifton
254-675-8637, ext. 6785
www.lutheransunset.org or Facebook