Taking steps to boost curb appeal makes good sense for any homeowner. Not only does it help make a great first impression on guests and neighbors, but certain updates can actually increase your home’s resale value when it comes time to put your property on the market.
To maximize the time, money and effort you expend, consider the following remodeling projects, which were all ranked highly by Remodeling Magazine’s 2020 Cost vs. Value Report.
Manufactured Stone
According to Remodeling Magazine’s findings, manufactured stone has the largest return on investment of all home remodeling projects with an average of 95.6% of the cost of the project recouped. There’s a good reason for this. High-quality manufactured stone is an eye-catching way to add beauty and elegance to interiors and exteriors.
When seeking manufactured stone products, look for long-lasting products that mimic the look of natural stone, such as those from ProVia, which combine deep shadow lines with authentic coloring to produce dramatic effects.
The manufacturer has achieved an authentic look by selecting natural stones from unique geographic regions for every master mold and by using only raw pigments and oxides to attain a rich color that lasts for years.
Garage Door
Many homeowners typically enter their home through the garage. Give yourself a treat to come home to each day with a garage door replacement, which provides the second-largest return on investment, according to the report.
Not only does this upgrade present an opportunity to boost your home’s aesthetic appeal, it also has the potential to beef up your home security and lower energy bills.
Whether you want the garage doors to make a bold statement or blend into the woodwork, there are many ways to customize, including panel design, colors, hardware fixtures and window placement.
Siding Replacement
With a return on investment of over 70%, there’s a strong case for replacing your siding with something new.
Vinyl siding is an especially good choice of material for those who value easy installation, good value, durability and minimal maintenance. Many homeowners choose to even mix siding and manufactured stone on their home exterior for a unique facelift that’s sure to impress passersby and potential buyers alike.
By selecting home exterior projects that offer the greatest return on investment, you can be sure your renovations go far beyond what meets the eye.
