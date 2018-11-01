Six Waco-area authors will showcase their work at a book signing Nov. 23-24 in the corridor near the Hallmark Store in Richland Mall. All the writers have published books recently and will offer them for sale.
Authors Stan Poel, Linda LaRoque, Betty Willis, Jane Strickland, Sharon Patterson Payne and Sandy Nadeau have assembled a cast of diverse characters and engaging topics in their various book genres
“Remnants” by Hewitt resident Stan Poel, will be released Nov. 5. Set in occupied Holland during World War II, the story is about a young woman whose ambitious plans are interrupted by the German invasion. When the Nazis begin the process of arrest and deportation of Dutch Jews, she joins the resistance along with her friend, the son of a wealthy Jewish family. The race to save Dutch Jews from the sinister plans of the Nazis puts them in the crosshairs of the ruthless Gestapo.
“Being a child of fairly recent immigrants,” Poel said, “I’ve been kind of immersed in the Dutch history of World War II.”
With obvious admiration, he describes Resistance members as “people with moral clarity. They knew right and wrong. … All those qualities enabled them to take huge risks.”
He dedicates the book to one such real family, the Atsmas, who gave shelter to Dutch Jews on their farm, “risking everything with no expectation of reward or recognition,” he writes in the dedication.
Poel intended the book to be inspirational, exciting and historically accurate. When his characters take a streetcar in a Dutch city, for instance, the reader can rest assured that the particular streetcar really ran in that exact location.
The research could often be heartbreaking. Poel knew he wanted his character, Jenny, to rescue an abandoned child from a city street. In the records, he found a street in the old Jewish quarter that, incredibly, listed names and addresses of families taken away by the Gestapo and their dates of deaths at various concentration camps.
After three years of research and writing, Heritage Beacon accepted “Remnants” for publication. Following a year of refinement with editors and proofreaders, the book is now ready for readers.
The public is invited to a “Remnants” book release celebration on Sunday, Nov. 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Collin Street Bakery, 701 Interstate 35 in Bellmead.
Betty Willis
Waco resident and Realtor Betty Willis is another author to be featured at the Nov. 23-24 book signing, and, like Poel, she draws on family stories.
Her book, “Mattie,” is fiction based loosely on her grandmother’s life of abandonment and hardship in 1890s rural Texas. Willis’s grandmother could have chosen to go to an orphanage or try to survive on her own. As a result, she went to work for a poor family, who provided her a place to live. If those events were not hard enough, she was also dyslexic and could not read. People thought she was just stupid, Willis said.
Those are some of the facts of Willis’s grandmother’s life and also of the protagonist in the novel, who lived with a poor family of seven children and a depressed mother. Of the story that’s near to her heart, the author said, “I just had to write it.”
Willis’s first novel was “Ruby Remembers.” She has also written some of her family’s histories. “I’ve been writing off and on all my life,” she said.
In addition to her full-time job, Willis volunteers at the Gatesville State Prison. She has donated approximately 100 of the “Mattie” books to inmates.
“They love it because they relate to so much of it,” she said.
Her next project is a novel based on family members who migrated from Germany to Texas in the 1800s.
Willis has spoken to writers’ groups and has been interviewed on radio and TV. Of writing a book, she said, “It’s an interesting journey. You never know who will be touched.”
“Mattie” has been nominated for a Christian Literary Award.
Jane Strickland
Jane Strickland, another featured author at the book signing, will be autographing her book, “More Than She Bargained For.”
The story is set in 1900, and the protagonist, Nancy, is itching for adventure. She gets that when she goes to Galveston, just in time for America’s most destructive natural disaster, the great hurricane.
Strickland’s background provided fodder for her story. She grew up in Port Arthur and experienced some mild hurricanes. But the big one of 1900 was still on the minds of many residents.
“I had often heard people talk about what they experienced in the Galveston hurricane,” she said.
Her writing journey began when she was 5 years old and started creating poetry. Her mother would write out the poems and make “a big fuss” over them. She said, “I don’t remember when I didn’t write.”
She’s now working on a book about the year she taught in an all-black school before integration.
“That was a really outstanding experience,” she said. “I learned just how unequal ‘separate but equal’ really was.”
Strickland belongs to a critique group of eight writers who read and comment on each other’s work. The feedback she receives is important to her.
“I love it, and I live for our monthly meetings,’ she said. “They are extremely helpful.”
The most difficult element of writing for Strickland is “finding time to set aside everything else and concentrate on what I’m writing. If you want to write, you’ve got to make a commitment to it.”
Linda LaRoque
Another prolific writer joining the group on Nov. 23-24 also has produced historical novels but will be signing her latest contemporary romance series. Lorena resident Linda LaRoque is the author of 12 novels and seven novellas. Her newest is “The Art Appraiser and the Lawman,” the sequel to “When the Ocotillo Bloom.”
“The Art Appraiser” story is set on a Texas family ranch and at an old mansion in Fort Worth. Abby, the protagonist and an art appraiser, is sent to inventory, label and help pack the mansion’s valuable contents. The owner of the house is the grandmother of the man to whom Abby is attracted, but a murder at the family ranch puts their relationship in jeopardy.
LaRoque started writing in 1992, but it took 17 years before she was published. An avid reader, she once said to her husband that she could write as well as the authors she was reading. He challenged her to do just that.
“I soon realized it was a lot harder than I thought,” she said with a laugh.
She went to writing workshops, joined writers groups, entered contests and became a member of the national Romance Writers of America -- all which helped advance her writing.
Two of her books, “My Heart Will Find Yours” and “Birdie’s Nest,” are set in Waco. She’s now working on “The Reluctant Bride,” a historical novel set in 1890s Texas.
Sharon Patterson Payne
Sharon Patterson Payne is the one nonfiction writer of the group. She will be signing her book, “Angels in the Sunset,” which contains narrative and several photos she took while living in Bruceville-Eddy and Lorena.
The images she captured began to appear in 2009 at a time of despair in her life. After praying about her purpose and then while photographing sunsets, she said, “Images of angels began appearing in my digital photographs.”
Payne could not see the images as she shot the pictures, but they appeared in the photos.
“They began in the sunsets, and as sundown turned into nightfall, they became more brilliant, glowing bodies and very beautiful,” she said.
A local TV station interviewed her about the photos and took them to a photography business in Waco to be validated. Payne said they concluded that the photos had not been tampered with or Photoshopped.
Two of her articles about her mother have been published in Woman’s World magazine, and her testimony appears in “Stories of Roaring Faith” Vol. 2. “Angels in the Sunset” has been nominated for a Christian Literary Award.
In addition to radio and TV appearances, Payne has spoken about her experiences to many local clubs, hospital volunteers and nursing students as well as smaller women’s groups.
Her book focuses on the photographs, but she has also included quotes for everyday living and Bible scriptures.
Payne is working on a sequel to “Angels,” titled “Sight Unseen,” and a novel. Fifty percent of what she makes on her books goes to St. Jude Children’s Research and the Make a Wish Foundation.
Sandy Nadeau
A relative newcomer to Texas and an author who will be signing her books is Sandy Nadeau. “Red Gold” is a mystery, and her newest, “Rescue Me,” is a Christian-based romance set in Colorado, where Nadeau and her husband lived for 30 years.
“Rescue Me” is a book about adventure and romance among first responders. The protagonist, Ronnie, is a member of a rescue squad who has vowed never to fall for a firefighter. That is, until just the right one enters her life.
Nadeau’s husband was a firefighter and an emergency medical technician (EMT), so the bulk of her research for rescue stories comes from him. In order to make her stories true to life, she finds herself “checking my facts with my husband,” she said.
The couple also did a lot of four-wheeling in Colorado, and those experiences helped inspire ideas for the rescues in her books.
Writing must be in her genes, she said, because she’s “always written,” and her mother and grandmother were writers. For 12 years she was a community news columnist and also wrote magazine articles. In about 2007 she started looking at writing novels and says she “stumbled along on my own.”
Nadeau joined the American Christian Fiction Writers organization. “That’s when I really started learning more about the craft,” she said.
Her current project in the works is a romantic suspense novella titled “Dangerous News.” The protagonist is a community newspaper columnist.
Waco Writers Book Signing
When, where: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, near the Hallmark store in Richland Mall.