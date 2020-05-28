Many businesses, organizations and individuals in Waco and McLennan County have helped in various ways as people have struggled during the pandemic, whether lifting spirits or providing much-needed assistance.
These are just a few examples of the efforts that have stood out:
• McLennan Community College engineering student Charles Stewart, who made a low-cost face shield for medical personnel using Baylor and MCC 3D printers.
• Balcones Distilling, converting its whiskey making to producing hand sanitizer.
• The Community Resource Pantry coordinated by Grassroots Waco and Prosper Waco, providing care packages to families thanks to donations of food and other items.
• Drive-by school parades to thank students and teachers.
• L3Harris Technologies, which had a team develop a ventilator design to help COVID-19 patients.
• NuTone Cleaners, which pressed graduation gowns for free for seniors during May.
• Creative Waco, starting a fundraiser to help Waco artists, musicians, performers and arts-related businesses.
• Care Net Pregnancy Center, going out to communities to deliver diapers, baby wipes and formula to new mothers.
• Waco ISD Reads program, which has community leaders reading children’s books on video.
• Waco Masks Seamstress for COVID-19 Community Partners Coalition, which thanks to volunteers made and distributed about 20,000 masks.
• United Way and Waco Foundation, who partnered to create the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. It was seeded with $100,000 by corporate partners Allergan Foundation, L3Harris Technologies, Texas Mutual: Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Truist Foundation and Wells Fargo. The first phase of funding went to nonprofits Caritas of Waco, EOAC, Mission Waco and The Salvation Army to provide funds directly to individuals and families in immediate need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.