Only four outdoor plays in the United States have been designated in the Library of Congress as a “Local Legacy.” Salado’s “Legends” has the honor of having been given one of those distinctions.
Directed by Donnie Williams for the past 12 years and written by playwright and Salado resident Jackie Mills, “Salado Legends” has been described as “a record of life in America at the end of the 19th century” by the Library of Congress. It is a record of life indeed, complete with horses, a carriage and even wagons enhancing this period piece to perfection.
“Out of the 124 outdoor dramas in the United States, four were chosen by the Library of Congress to ‘preserve our nation’s diverse cultural traditions for generations of Americans present and future,’ ” Mills said. “The four chosen were ‘Blue Jacket’ and ‘Tecumseh’ in Ohio, ‘The Lost Colony’ in North Carolina and ‘Salado Legends’ in Texas.”
Now in its 26th season, it is not hard to understand why “Salado Legends,” presented by Tablerock Festival of Salado Inc. has garnered this honor. It presents the unique piece of history at Tablerock’s Goodnight Amphitheater with a cast and crew of 115 members.
“ ‘Salado Legends’ is an outdoor historical musical drama about the Scottish people who settled in a Spanish land grant that extended from north of Austin to northwest of Fort Worth,” Mills said. “The grant was 100 miles wide and was later broken up into 32 counties. Sterling Robertson, the leader of the Scots, moved to Texas and built his home in Salado close to Salado Creek.”
“Salado Legends” speaks to the settling of the village, the building of Salado College, which was the first co-educational college west of the Mississippi River, the cultural community, the Tonkawa Indians, the Civil War and the history of Bell County.
Tough Beginning
The play got its start, Mills said, when she was handed the keys to the building, a checkbook with a $1.34 balance and told to do something.
So, she did.
“There was no place to go but up,” Mills said. “A few small plays paid off the plumbing bill, kept the lights on and made me realize that we needed an extravaganza. Small plays would not grow the amphitheater.
“ I called a friend, Scott Parker, who was the director of the Institute of Outdoor Drama at the University of North Carolina and asked for his advice. The outdoor theater people are kind, loving and giving people. I owe thanks to all of the outdoor theaters in the U.S. for all of their help in making ‘Salado Legends’ what it is today.”
Approximately 800 to 1,000 people attend “Salado Legends” each year and the amphitheater seats 600. Mills explained that overall, it is a relatively a small amphitheater compared with others around the country that seat 2,000. But the people keep coming. “Salado Legends” offers three performances a year, always the last two Saturdays in July and the first Saturday in August.
The play changes every year in order to keep it fresh.
“I write in new characters and leave some characters out for a few years,” Mills said. “If someone with a good voice auditions in February I will write a song to utilize their talents. And too, I have written a lot of extra songs just waiting for the right voice. It only takes a year in the play for the new actors to take ownership and that is exactly what makes a good play.’
There are even fourth generations in the play now.
“And we have helped, via scholarships, to educate two generations,” she said. “Howard Horton, a retired UMHB professor has portrayed Sam Houston for 20 years. The February auditions are posted online, in newspapers, via email to previous ‘Legends’ actors.
“Word of mouth works, too. I originally wrote ‘Legends’ for 40 people, but we have never had just 40 people in the play. The cast has grown because Salado has citizens related to the settlers of Salado who ask to portray their great-grandparents.”
With an all-volunteer cast and crew (mainly of college and high school students), rehearsals for “Salado Legends” begin the second week in June in order for the performance to be ready by the end of July.
Heavily Involved
It is easy to see that over the years the residents of Salado have taken ownership of the play. For 11 years, Mills even took the time to teach 10 to 12 of the students in the fourth grade to write their own play about the history of Salado from January through mid-March. Then, starting in March until May the school buses delivered from 60 to 100 fourth-graders, including the student playwrights, to the amphitheater where she taught them to act, direct, costume, makeup, sound, lights and all aspects of the theater, down to parking and taking them to the grocery store to purchase concession stand supplies.
“Their end-of-the-school play in May gave them a touch of theater, plus they made $2,000 or more for their senior class trip,” Mills said. “A lot of the kids would sign up at ‘Salado Legends’ auditions the following February.”
The play also raises money for scholarships; Mills said it is usually around $13,000 each year. High school students earning college credits in high school are granted $300, college students who sing and have lead roles receive $1,000. Last year $13,200 were awarded to 18 students who were in the play. That compared to the first year of “Salado Legends” in 1993, when it could afford to give only one $250 scholarship.
“Over the years the scholarship has grown to a total of $171,379 given,” Mills said.
The home of “Salado Legends” has also earned enough money from the play, which Mills describes as the “cash cow,” along with other monthly events to purchase a fair amount of much-needed supplies and to upgrade the facility
Not only has the sound equipment been improved, but there is now a new two-story building with indoor bathrooms and a huge second-story meeting room. Barns to house the carriage and wagon were added, as well as a costume building, stone steps, fence, stage improvements, two adjoining houses, a half-mile walking trail, and stone picnic tables and benches. There are 3.58 acres of woods for future use, a new $12,000 septic system and an old house has been converted into a bed and breakfast that sleeps 11.
Mills said the amphitheater has added events over the years like Fright Trail, “A Christmas Carol,” a gospel festival, Concerts, Salado ISD band and choir concerts and a yearly Shakespeare play presented by the McLennan Community College theater department during its summer camp at Tablerock.
Salado Legends
Dates: July 21, July 28, Aug. 4
Cost: Tickets for the play costs $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. An optional barbecue buffet dinner in the picnic area costs $12 per person, child or adult. Tickets are on sale at Fletcher’s Books, First State Bank and Compass Bank in Salado. Show-only tickets can be purchased at the gate.
Online: Visit www.tablerock.org
Artists from near and far know about the hidden secret that is Salado, too, and there is certainly good reason.