It sure does not feel like fall in Texas yet, but we are dreaming of those cooler days to come!
It is almost impossible to think about fall without thinking about those delicious fall beverages like the famous pumpkin spice lattes. There is just something about a warm drink with the leaves changing that makes everything seem a little sweeter.
However, when it comes to staying on track with your nutrition, the last thing you want to do is throw away all of your hard work on a drink. Some of the most delicious drinks can be loaded with extra sugar.
So, can you have your cake and eat it too this fall? The answer is yes.
With a little help ordering, you can turn most drinks into a healthier version so you do not get thrown completely off track. Here are a few of our best tips for making your coffee a little healthier:
- Are you adding a flavor like vanilla, pumpkin or caramel? Ask for one pump only. Often times your drink comes with up to four pumps of that sweetener. A little bit actually goes a long way and will save you the loads of unnecessary sugar.
- Try ordering your drink with either 2% or almond milk. If you do not request a certain type of milk, most baristas will defer to whole milk. You might wonder, why not skim milk? Although skim milk contains no fat, it surprisingly has more sugar than you would think, which is not the healthiest choice either.
- If you are craving a certain flavor like that pumpkin spice latte, you don’t necessarily need to order a latte to satisfy your sweet tooth. A latte is made up of mostly steamed milk, with a couple shots of espresso and your flavor of choice. Another option is to order a regular coffee with your favorite milk steamed and one pump of your favorite flavor sweetener. You will end up saving a few dollars and a lot of unnecessary sugar while still enjoying a sweet treat.
- Order down a size! Oftentimes the morning can get so busy, we end up tossing out a half-full, cold cup of coffee. Instead of wasting your coffee and your money, opt to order a size down and enjoy your whole cup.
Don’t throw in the towel just because the holiday season is around the corner. You can still enjoy yourself in moderation and set yourself up for success when it comes to your health and nutrition.
