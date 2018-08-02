Editor’s note: Waco Today is happy to announce a new recurring column by health and fitness instructor Becca McCormack, who owns Refine31 with her husband, Clark.
The summer has come to a close, and you are starting to feel the “back to school” pressure.
Summertime can be full of traveling, dining out more frequently, and sometimes exercising less often. Needless to say, routines often go out the window in the summer, and it can be difficult to get back into groove. Many times, feeling disorganized in our schedules can subtly take over every area of our lives.
We feel stuck in a rut and cannot seem to shake it. Have you been there? As daunting as this dilemma may seem, the great news is that there are some very easy steps you can take to give you new motivation and organization in more areas of your life than just one.
1. Pick the two spaces or rooms you spend the most time in and start by organizing those.
It may be your office, your car, your bedroom, your bathroom or your kitchen. The tactic of organizing spaces before creating an exercise plan to get back on track might seem a little odd, but there is a purpose to this strategy.
When our space is cluttered, our heads get cluttered too. On the contrary, when the areas we spend the most time in are tidy, our minds have the ability to focus on the task at hand, rather than the mess that needs organizing.
2. Dream big, but start small.
We need to dream big in order to have a vision, a mission and a purpose, but oftentimes we stop there. We dream and keep on dreaming without any direction. Take that big dream and break it down into very small, attainable, daily goals. Those small goals should push you closer to that big, hairy, audacious goal every single day.
Health and fitness always seem to make the goal list because most of us desire to live healthier lives for ourselves and for the ones we love. Let’s face it, I do not know one person who is motivated to be 100 percent healthy every single day.
Even though I am a fitness instructor, there are days that if I were not on the schedule to teach, I probably would not make it out of my bed. I think sometimes we believe that motivation will just come to us when, in reality, we have to act simply out of pure will.
The good news is that motivation begets motivation. When we force ourselves to do something that is good for us even when we do not necessarily want to, we feel accomplished and inspired to do it again.
One of the strongest forces against motivation in fitness and many other areas is a rigid mindset: We are either all in or all out.
“I’ll start on Monday.”
“When life slows down, I’ll start to exercise and eat healthier.”
“I just ate four donuts, so why exercise today? Forget it. I’m done for the week.”
The all-or-nothing mindset is toxic to our attitude and to our productivity. I love the analogy of parenting when it comes to “all or nothing.” If you made a poor parenting decision one day, would you say, “Forget it. I’m done being a parent this week. I’ll care again next week’”? Most definitely not!
You are human, and all of us are bound to make mistakes. But we learn from them and pick ourselves right back up. So, if we would never have that attitude toward our children, then why do we have that mindset toward ourselves and our own health?
When you find yourself having any of these thoughts or not feeling motivated, try these steps:
3. Write down two reasons why you want to exercise or even why you need to exercise.
4. Write down one person besides yourself who benefits from your good health.
5. Find a friend to go with you. Everything is more fun with a friend!
6. Just do something. Even if it’s just for five minutes, something is better than nothing at all.
7. Be accountable. Make a bet with someone, sign up for a class, or give yourself a small reward for following through. It’s amazing what just a little accountability will do!
What if we get rid of the perfectionist mindset, allow ourselves to work in baby steps and celebrate those? Maybe you cannot commit to an hour, but can you go on a walk with your kids around your neighborhood?
It may not seem like much, but if you do that every day for a month, you’ve logged potentially 30 miles under your feet and have spent time with your family in the great outdoors. Success!
No, you may not have time to cook a gourmet, organic, grass-fed meal every night. However, can you grab the frozen vegetables that take two minutes to microwave instead of opting for fast food? If so, that is a win!
Celebrate the little steps you decide to make every day; then watch them get easier and start to grow into bigger leaps toward the healthy lifestyle you desire.