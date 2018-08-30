“Get out of your comfort zone. Nothing good happens there.”
Anyone who has been to one of my Refine31 cycle classes has heard me say this before because, physically, it is spot-on.
Our comfort zone is exactly what it sounds like — a place in which we are comfortable. Our bodies like routines and will naturally take the path that is most familiar unless we tell it to do otherwise.
So, if we are wanting to change any part of our bodies, getting out of that comfort zone is really the only option. For some, going for a walk is challenging the body beyond its comfort and for others it’s giving the spin bike an extra turn of resistance.
It is the act of pushing yourself outside of your box that leaves you feeling accomplished, challenged, and changed. The beauty of it is everyone’s body is different and your job is to know just your own.
Change Not Easy
Don’t we all wish every area of change was that simple? Unfortunately, our comfort zones go beyond our physical bodies. Change is not always fun. It is actually very tough and sticky more times than not.
It can come in all kinds of shapes and sizes, from getting married and combining two imperfect families to receiving a new boss with a new set of expectations to settling in a brand-new city and everything in between.
In this world, we can count on two things: Jesus and change. Change pulls us out of our comfort zone all over again, and many times, we fight it with all our might. We like normal and we love routine, so anything that shakes those up usually becomes a target.
While very hard to see in the moment, we easily point fingers and blame someone or something else for this challenging time of transition. However, as uncomfortable as it is, I have never known someone who did not benefit from such challenges by coming out on the other end better than when he or she began.
There is always a lesson to be learned even in the worst possible situation. You very well might be right in the middle of learning something you will need to know for the next step in your life.
As tough as it gets, soak up every drop of any season of change so that you do not miss one thing that God is preparing you for and teaching you.
Mice and Cheese
I love the analogy in the book “Who Moved My Cheese?” by Spencer Johnson. He paints a picture of two little mice in a maze with a beautiful buffet of cheese. They never leave this one spot because right in front of them, they have all the cheese they could ever dream of having.
One day, the cheese is all gone. Not a crumb in sight. One of the mice thinks about the situation for a second and then just takes off in the maze to search for the cheese in another place. He attempts to solve the problem by running to find where the cheese might have gone.
The other one, however, throws a big pity party for himself, complaining that someone else has moved “his cheese.” Blaming and pumping his fists at the situation, he makes no progress toward a resolution. (Is anyone besides me guilty of being the second mouse?)
This scenario happens a few times, but the point is that our plans in life will be turned upside down at some point or another. Many times, the cause will be situations outside of our control that we do not see coming.
In these cases, we have two choices: mope around or take off in another direction. Blame someone else or find a solution. Stay right where we are or move forward and grow. While much easier said than done, the author speaks the truth when he says, “It is safer to search in the maze than to remain in a cheeseless situation.”
Embracing Change
What if we all had this attitude toward change? How would we impact the world we live in? Instead of being afraid and digging our heels into the ground, let’s make the effort to face change head on and embrace it.
Maybe you need to befriend the co-worker that you have been avoiding. Perhaps you need to volunteer to take on the big project at work that has terrified you for months. Or maybe you need to challenge yourself to take the first step toward health by attending a workout class.
Whatever scares you now might be just the thing that opens a new door of opportunity for you. Don’t settle for comfortable. Challenge yourself to do something new, to be something more and to become comfortable being uncomfortable.
After all, the cheese that you’re missing might just be found right outside your comfort zone.