It is so easy to become wrapped up with future goals. We encourage goal-setting all the time in order to work toward something and feel accomplished in reaching it.
Goals are important. However, is it possible to get too wrapped up in what comes next that we miss what is happening now? What’s next for your career or for your family? It always seems like we are watching for the next best thing instead of stopping to be grateful for the present.
Robert A. Emmons, Ph. D., a leading gratitude researcher, has confirmed through his research that gratitude effectively increases happiness and reduces depression. Research has also shown that gratitude can increase mental strength and resilience.
A study published in 2003 in Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that having gratitude was a leading contributor in an individual's ability to be resilient after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11.
His findings make perfect sense. When you focus on the blessings in your life, you won't harp on the negatives. How different will our world be if we take a moment to be grateful for the qualities we like about another person rather than focus on the things that annoy us? How different will our attitudes be if instead of wishing for what someone else has, we are thankful for the gifts that we do have?
As we enter into this month centered around giving thanks, here is my challenge for you: start and end every day by writing down one thing that you are thankful for. It may be as simple as a hot cup of coffee or something as deep as learning you are cancer-free.
There is no right or wrong way to practice the attitude of gratitude. I dare us to try. Let's see what happens!
To celebrate your Thanksgiving, here are a couple of favorite healthy recipes to enjoy with friends and family:
Cinnamon Baked Butternut Squash
- 1 butternut squash
- 4-6 ounces goat cheese
- 2 t honey or agave
- 2 t cinnamon
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Cut butternut squash in half, longways and place face up on a baking sheet.
Place honey/agave in a small bowl. Using a cooking brush, brush honey/agave to coat the face up side of squash.
Sprinkle cinnamon over the squash and bake for 40-60 minutes or until the squash is soft when pierced with a fork.
Remove from oven and crumble goat cheese over both halves.
Place back in oven for about 5-7 minutes or until goat cheese melts slightly.
Slice into long chunks and serve hot.
I Can't Believe It's Not Peanut Butter Cream Pie
- For the filling:
- 1 (14-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk, refrigerated overnight
- 1 (14-ounce) can coconut cream, refrigerated overnight
- ⅔ c sunflower seed butter
- ¼ c honey or agave
- 1 t vanilla extract
- 1 t ground cinnamon
- 1-2 T powdered pudding mix, divided (I used 1 T vanilla flavor and 1 T chocolate flavor)
For the crust:
- 1 c raw cashews
- ½ c raw almonds
- ½ c stevia brown sugar
- ¼ c special dark unsweetened
- cocoa powder
- ¼ c ghee, melted
- ½ t vanilla extract
- pinch of fine sea salt
Refrigerate the cans of coconut milk and cream overnight to help the coconut cream separate from the coconut water. When you are ready to prepare the pie, open the cans.
In the coconut milk can, scoop off the white, creamy layer from the top and reserve the coconut water for drinks and shakes. Use the whole can of coconut cream.
Make the crust: Place the cashews and almonds in a food processor or blender and pulse until a nut meal consistency begins to form. Add the remaining crust ingredients and pulse until completely combined.
Pour the crust mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch or 10-inch tart pan. Press the mixture down to spread evenly and up the sides as much as possible. Place the pan in the fridge to harden the crust.
While the crust is chilling, make the filling: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisk together the sunflower seed butter, honey, vanilla extract, cinnamon and coconut cream until smooth and well combined. Once smooth, reduce the heat to low. Add the powdered pudding mix ½ teaspoon at a time, whisking continuously, until the powder has completely dissolved and the mixture has thickened.
Pour the filling mixture over the crust and smooth it out with a spatula. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours until firm.
Cover the pie and store in refrigerator. Serve as is or with whipped cream and chocolate chips.