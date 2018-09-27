Getting healthy. It seems to be No. 1 on everyone’s list but somehow gets lost in the busy-ness of day-to-day life.
Living in a fast-paced world, we care of everyone around us and often find it hard to step back and take care of ourselves. Time after time, I hear clients express that they feel selfish taking time to exercise because they have too many other duties that they need to accomplish for their families.
Let me ease your worries. Not taking care of yourself is selfish. I always use the analogy of an emergency situation on an airplane. What do the flight attendants always say? “Place your oxygen mask on before assisting others.”
You cannot help anyone if you have no oxygen for yourself. Your health functions the same way. If you are running on empty, there is no way you will have the energy to give the necessary attention to your family, your career or anything for that matter.
But where’s the time? Finding time and just knowing where to start are the biggest battles. Have small goals and take them one day at a time. Don’t think about the 20 or 50 pounds the doctor said you need to lose to get healthier.
I want you to formulate daily, manageable goals. Anything beyond that becomes so overwhelming; chances are you will feel so overwhelmed and want to throw in the towel.
Here are some ideas to begin your list of attainable goals to strive for daily:
1. Move every day
Notice I didn’t say “exercise” everyday. Simply move. Maybe you go for a 20-minute walk with a friend, or maybe you choose to take the stairs instead of the elevator. Try giving up that close parking spot and park a little farther away. These steps (pun intended) seem small, but you will be surprised how they add up over time.
2. Make one to two minor nutritional changes every day
We all have our own struggles when it comes to nutrition. Maybe you can’t seem to give up soda. Try eliminating one soda each day. Then, maybe you can switch from a dark soda to a lighter-colored soda.
Before you know it, you’ll be sipping sparkling water like it’s a treat.
If you are like me and chocolate is your weakness, try switching to a healthier, dark chocolate and eating it just once a day. Lilly’s, my favorite brand, is sweetened with Stevia. I typically eat some every day, but it is a healthier option than a candy bar.
3. Drink more water
I know, I know. Everyone says that, but hydrating your body is essential for your overall health. If you aren’t crazy about water, the jump from drinking one bottle to five may not seem doable.
Each day make a goal of consuming more ounces than the previous day. Also, try adding some flavor. My favorite way to spice up plain water is to add fresh lemon juice and a pinch of cayenne pepper, keeping me hydrated with the kick of a carbonated drink.
4. Swap fake foods for real foods
You do not have to cook a gourmet meal every night. Simply substituting real foods for processed foods is much easier than it seems. Processed foods are extremely inflammatory, leading to weight gain, weight-loss resistance, joint pain, and a whole list of other issues that no one wants.
Instead of grabbing chips and the frozen pizza, try throwing a chicken breast in the oven for 30 minutes. Toss lettuce in a bowl with some avocado and sliced almonds, and you have yourself a pretty easy baked chicken salad.
If you normally snack on pretzels or chips, try grabbing a handful of almonds or cashews and a piece of fruit. Those healthy fats will keep you feeling fuller for longer stretches and will fuel your brain as well as your body. Breakfast for dinner is always a hit in my house. It takes about five minutes to turn vegetables and eggs into a delicious omelet. Try making one small “real” food swap each day.
5. Get your beauty sleep
This goal is much easier said than done. Did you know that sleep quality is crucial to your overall health? Sleep is the easiest thing to minimize when you need to get other things done. But getting adequate rest is a simple way to make a huge difference.
I was fascinated to learn that athletes like Lebron James and Usain Bolt actually include sleep as part of their training regimens. Sleep is the body’s way of regenerating cells and healing itself, another reason why it is so important.
Remember that quality of sleep always trumps quantity. The key factor to remember is getting into your REM or deep sleep, which happens about every 90 minutes. If you wake up in the middle of your REM sleep, you will probably feel pretty groggy. Aiming for either 6, 7½ or 9 hours of sleep will help your Circadian rhythm and allow you to wake feeling fresh instead of sluggish.
My challenge to you is to pick just one of the five tips and try it. Stay positive and approach the goal with the mindset that you can and will be successful. You’ve got this!