More than 100 years after Nettie Green’s father was wounded by shrapnel in France’s Verdun Forest during World War I, she received his Purple Heart.
Paul Kurtz was a strapping lad (6-foot-1½ according to his discharge papers) who grew up in Golinda with four brothers and a sister before shipping off to fight in the first great war.
Private Kurtz, a member of Company H in the 328th Infantry of the U.S. Army, was wounded in the left thigh on Oct. 14, 1918. Upon his discharge from the service in February 1919 he returned to the family farm, later marrying and raising a family.
George Green met Nettie over a tomato bin where she was sorting produce on her parents’ farm in Golinda.
George had traveled from Marlin to Golinda with a friend who dated Nettie’s sister. Nettie and her three sisters worked the cotton fields, planting, chopping and picking – a family of six kids.
A younger brother was not big enough to help and an older brother had left home. The four girls also raised a corn crop and tended the livestock.
Later, when Nettie and her sister took office jobs at the newly opened Ridgewood Country Club, George traveled to Waco often. A year later he took a job in Waco and not too much time went by before he proposed.
On the last day of January 1953 in Marlin he and Nettie married, making their home on 19th Street in Waco for their first decade while George opened Green’s Automatic Transmissions on 15th and Morrow.
Years later they were the first family to move into a brand-new home in a new Woodway neighborhood on Wooded Crest Drive. They have lived there for 53 years.
Found Treasure
Two years ago Nettie sat on the bedroom carpet hunched over a box she had taken from the closet. When her husband passed by the door, he had to ask, “What’s that you’re doing down there?”
“Going through these boxes, George,” she replied. “This one is full of my mother’s letters. After I cut them in two, we can throw this whole box away.”
“Don’t you want to read some of them?”
“No, because they’re too old,” Nettie said. She fished out two more, and continued cutting them in half.
“George, do you know how old my mother would be if she were alive?”
“No, but I guess over a hundred.”
“She’d be 125 years old!”
Interrupting the assembly-line procedure going on at his feet, George bent down.
“Hold on! Wait! Look at that return address: The Justice Department. Better look inside that one before you toss it.”
The envelope Nettie held in her hand was tattered; several tissue-thin pieces fell through her fingers as she opened it and carefully pulled out the contents.
It was the honorary discharge papers for her father.
“You need to keep that,” he said. “Your dad took shrapnel in his left hip.”
“Yes, he was hit in France. He limped when you first met him, remember?”
“And he only took to using the cane in his 60s,” George added.
Paul Kurtz died on Feb. 11, 1965. He is buried in Cottonwood Cemetery.
Effort Underway
George discussed the find with his morning coffee shop group at Shipley Do-Nuts. They encouraged him to look into getting the Purple Heart for his father-in-law since he was wounded in action.
George was uncertain. He hadn’t heard of Purple Hearts being awarded before World War II.
According to a history about the Purple Heart, General George Washington issued an order in 1782 to create the Badge of Military Merit to recognize meritorious action. Only a few soldiers were known to have received it.
Gen. Douglas MacArthur, a wounded World War I veteran himself, revived the concept on Feb. 22, 1932, the bicentennial of Washington’s birthday. The medal would recognize meritorious service. The new Purple Heart was to be awarded to soldiers wounded or killed in battle.
MacArthur was the first recipient of the Purple Heart.
George decided to pursue the Purple Heart award for his wife’s father. Initial efforts weren’t going well, so he reached out to state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, who encouraged them to keep trying.
After finding the needed documentation, they submitted their request and it went through. Not only was the award sanctioned, it was presented with a framed citation (dated March 6, 2019) at a ceremony at the congressional office of Bill Flores.
Paul Kurtz’s Purple Heart is now a treasure for his daughter thanks to a fortuitous find in an old box.
