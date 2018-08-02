Dr. Agnes Tang, assistant professor in the A&M-Central Texas College of Education and a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Award recipient, knows the importance of literacy, but her passion is more than theoretical.
For each of the past six years, the Hewitt resident and her husband, Dennis, an engineer and seminarian, travel halfway around the world — until very recently, at their own expense — to offer teacher training to 40 primary English teachers, 50 secondary English teachers, and more than 100 junior high school students in the city of Heze in China’s Shandong Province.
Tang, whose given name is Chi Hung, was so named by her father to represent thousands of purple and red flowers. It was a gesture, she explained, of his expression of hope for a colorful life.
Born in Hong Kong the second youngest of six children, Tang remembers that her father encouraged the girls as well as the boys, asking them only to fulfill their purpose and give back to those less fortunate.
Which was ironic, she observed, because he had so little.
“He was only educated to the sixth grade,” she said. “My mother only to the fourth grade. But together, they provided for their large family and were wonderful examples for us.”
Her father and mother, she explained, began working as adolescents and were frugal with their money, one day opening and successfully running a coffee and tea shop in Hong Kong. By the time she was 18, Tang began to plan her emigration to the U.S. where, she remembers thinking that anything was possible.
With an education visa, she embarked bravely into a land that was all but completely unfamiliar to her, earning a Bachelor’s of Social Work from Cal State Polytechnic in Pomona, California, marrying, and venturing into real estate until a friend suggested that she should be a teacher.
After earning her teaching credential at Cal State-Stanislaus, Tang began teaching second and third grade, then the family moved to Waco, where she spent six years before embarking on a graduate degree in curriculum and instruction and finally a doctorate from Baylor.
China Visits
And so, in 2011, Chi Hung, promised a colorful life by the very father who destined it to be so with her naming, began “English camps” in mainland China where she would offer teacher training, a week of intensive English learning for Chinese migrant children, eventually recruiting colleagues and a handful of A&M-Central Texas graduate students from Killeen to accompany her.
“Migrant children are taught, but they are marginalized,” she explained. “They are not getting the quality of teaching that others get. So we go there to offer the opportunity to learn English and to let them know that they are loved, valued and important — but most of all, capable of learning.”
A year after their first reading camp, Tang and her husband petitioned her husband’s employer, to sponsor a migrant school in Su Zhou. And, in that process, she explains, that they were asked why they bothered.
At this notion, Tang bristles, quickly adding that while they have been almost entirely self-funded every year since their initial trip, she has begun to see traction for her cause, recently receiving a modest research grant from A&M-Central Texas Office of Research as well as funding from the city of Heze.
Worthiness
“I propose that everyone is worthy of an education,” she suggests without flinching, firm in her conviction that equal opportunity and quality of education is paramount which is again why she has focused her time, academic career, and her own money on such a project.
“We invite fellow faculty to accompany us and A&M-Central Texas students who receive academic credit for their participation toward their degree. We believe it is an innovative way to address a problem few other people have recognized.
“It’s a ‘win-win-win’ for everyone,” she said. “I extend my research and understanding of language and learning and literacy. Children who might not have access to quality English instruction are reached are helped to know that they can learn. And the graduate students get credit toward their degree.”
By her own count, more than 8,000 students have benefited from their efforts, after having trained hundreds of Chinese teachers in classroom techniques specific to teaching English.
Before leaving, Tang and her A&M-Central Texas colleague, Dr. Amber Lynn Diaz, joined by students, Erik Melomontoya and Angelica Rodriguez, completed their seventh annual English camp, positioning their students for a casual photo.
Their students gathered happily, donning donated A&M-Central Texas string bags, piling together in semi-uniform rows of giggling anticipation. And in one moment, they expressed their gratitude to the Central Texas team that had traveled so far, positioning their hands in the shape of so many small hearts, capturing an internationally recognized expression of love and gratitude.
“That,” Tang said, “is why we bother.”
Note: Waco Today Editor Ken Sury, his wife Jean, and their children Elaine and Grant joined the Tangs and their daughters Erin and Sarah on the first trip to China in 2011.