“Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

— Emma Lazarus

What is the Lady doing

With her arms stretched open wide?

Why is she welcoming others

To come across the tide?

       

Why does she look to foster

The tired and the poor?

Is her light still shining

From the lamp beside the door?

       

She calls out to the homeless,

To those yearning to be free,

Is her song a sad, sad joke,

If a wall is all they see?

Marlene Tucker, a native of Haslet, Texas, makes her home on a farm just outside Axtell with her husband, Bill. She says there is a poetic story in almost everything. Email her at marlenetucker22@yahoo.com.

