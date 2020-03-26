Absolute knowledge I have none,
But my niece’s washerwoman’s son
Heard a policeman on his beat
Say to a laborer in the street
That he had a letter last week
Written in the finest Greek,
From a Chinese coolie in Timbuctoo,
Who said that the colliers in Cuba knew
Of a cowboy in a South Texas town,
Who heard of a society female rake,
Whose mother-in-law will undertake
To prove her husband’s sister knows,
As stated in the printed piece,
That she has a son who has a friend ...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.