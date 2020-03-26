Absolute knowledge I have none,

But my niece’s washerwoman’s son

Heard a policeman on his beat

Say to a laborer in the street

That he had a letter last week

Written in the finest Greek,

From a Chinese coolie in Timbuctoo,

Who said that the colliers in Cuba knew

Of a cowboy in a South Texas town,

Who heard of a society female rake,

Whose mother-in-law will undertake

To prove her husband’s sister knows,

As stated in the printed piece,

That she has a son who has a friend ...

