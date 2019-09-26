The husband heard, in monotone,
His nagging wife call out his name.
It didn’t matter day or night,
The droning sound was still the same.
Sometimes she called from far away,
Faint enough he could hardly hear,
But he would wake from deepest sleep,
Sensing her voice right in his ear.
That irksome voice, always niggling!
It was kill her or go insane.
To her revenge she’s killing him,
By haunting him in his brain.
