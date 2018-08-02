My little dog is one special creature,

Besides being cute he has a great feature,

He beats all the odds and, when called by death,

He opens his eyes and draws a new breath.

     

Why, only last night he was hit by a truck.

It seemed that Lucky had run out of luck.

I carried him home and said my goodbye.

He licked at my tears as I started to cry.

     

I laid him down, but he got to his feet.

His bushy tail-wagging was slow but sweet.

He’s had some bad times and lived through the worst,

Maybe he’s waiting for me to go first.

Marlene Tucker, a native of Haslet, Texas, makes her home on a farm just outside Axtell with her husband, Bill. She says there is a poetic story in almost everything. Email her at marlenetucker22@yahoo.com

