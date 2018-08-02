My little dog is one special creature,
Besides being cute he has a great feature,
He beats all the odds and, when called by death,
He opens his eyes and draws a new breath.
Why, only last night he was hit by a truck.
It seemed that Lucky had run out of luck.
I carried him home and said my goodbye.
He licked at my tears as I started to cry.
I laid him down, but he got to his feet.
His bushy tail-wagging was slow but sweet.
He’s had some bad times and lived through the worst,
Maybe he’s waiting for me to go first.