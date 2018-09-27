A neighbor lived up the steepest hill,
Where the front yard was sad and shady.
She lived alone in a little house,
She was a snarly, mean old lady.
Some resolved that they would befriend her.
It would be an immense endeavor.
To win over that crusty woman,
They would need a plan that was clever.
One planted her a hydrangea bush,
Another took out trash once or twice
Someone thought they saw a smile crack through,
But her small heart was still cold as ice.
I painted her cement porch bright red,
And waited until every inch dried.
On her first step out, she slipped and fell,
Went rolling down the hill and she died.
Just maybe it would have been better,
For her to remain friendless and mean,
Than to die from the best intentions,
Acts of kindness and a busted spleen.