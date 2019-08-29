The morning crowd was there for coffee,
At the bustling hometown café.
The topic was what job was greatest,
And everyone had something to say.
A newsman said he informed people,
His eminence spoke for itself,
A truck driver shouted that his job,
Made sure groceries got to the shelf.
The waitress tried for some attention,
And waved her coffee pot around.
Only she thought her job was special,
As she poured some a second round.
A note was in the lineman’s pocket,
A planned blackout would be at four,
He smiled as he finished his coffee,
And posted the note on the door.
