As many dogs there be;
Both mongrel, puppy, whelp, and hound,
And curs of low degree.
This dog and man at first were friends;
But, when a pique began,
The dog, to gain some private ends,
Went mad, and bit the man.
But soon a wonder came to light,
That show’d the rogues they lied:
The man recover’d of the bite;
The dog it was that died.
