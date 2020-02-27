As many dogs there be;

Both mongrel, puppy, whelp, and hound,

And curs of low degree.

   

This dog and man at first were friends;

But, when a pique began,

The dog, to gain some private ends,

Went mad, and bit the man.

   

But soon a wonder came to light,

That show’d the rogues they lied:

The man recover’d of the bite;

The dog it was that died.

Tags

Load comments