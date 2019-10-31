On the day before Thanksgiving,
Trying to hide pot from his mom,
The first-time teenage toker
Shoved two bags inside the Tom.
By six o’clock the next morning,
The boy was definitely shook,
Learning that hours earlier,
The turkey was put on to cook!
Before too long police were called,
(Neighbors identified the smell)
Peacefully, two arrests were made,
And drolly carted off to jail.
Tom turkey was found pot smoking,
And taken into custody.
The teen was charged as a side, or
Contributing accessory.
