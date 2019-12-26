Mona was only 93,
When she decided to take a drive.
She wanted to prove to others,
That she was still very much alive.
She cranked her old Ford Galaxy,
Cleaned the windshield and grabbed a Big Red,
First time to drive in thirteen years,
Thoughts of liberation filled her head.
She pulled the gear shift to the “R,”
And smiled when the car began to roll,
She hoped the neighbors were watching,
Until she rolled back into a pole.
