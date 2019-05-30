Murder wasn’t on his mind,
More, it was financial gain,
Needing just a little cash,
For a fix to ease the pain.
Riding through a neighborhood,
He looked and finally found,
A house that was in darkness,
Long after the sun went down.
The break-in was successful,
Soon he found a pillowcase.
He tip-toed in the bedroom,
And began to loot the place.
He had with him a Ruger,
Killing wasn’t in the plan,
He shot fast without thinking,
At the movement of a man.
He died from his own bullet,
Off the mirror ricocheted,
Lost his life to the quick shot,
His reflection better played.