Waco Today examines a broad selection of contenders before choosing its Person of the Year honoree. Here are two of the front-runners we considered.
Andrea Barefield
Being civic-minded comes naturally to new Waco City Council member Andrea Barefield.
The daughter of former Waco mayor the late Mae Jackson, Barefield was elected in May for the District 1 seat that includes East Waco, Texas State Technical College, McLennan Community College, Cameron Park and portions of North and South Waco.
She was a first-time city council candidate, but has an extensive background in economic development, historic preservation and heritage tourism. For the last three years Barefield has been executive director of the Texas Brazos Trail Region, which promotes tourism to historic sites in Central Texas. She is the former head of Waco’s Main Street program, which supports economic development and downtown growth through the nonprofit agency, City Center Waco.
Now she rolls up her sleeves to tackle the issues of the city of Waco.
Barry Johnson
Born and raised in Waco with a father who was a long-serving state district judge, Barry Johnson will be taking over the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office on Jan. 1.
He will tackle the Twin Peaks shooting cases that remain after he defeated incumbent DA Abel Reyna in the March Republican primary. During his campaign against Reyna, Johnson denounced what he said was an overreach by the district attorney in arresting and charging 154 bikers for their involvement in the Twin Peaks shootout.
Johnson faced only independent candidate Daniel Hare in the November election.
The Richfield High graduate has said he grew up around the courthouse because his father, the late Joe Johnson, served 40 years there as a justice of the peace and state district judge. Barry Johnson had practiced law in Dallas since 1989 before returning to Waco, in part to help care for his mother.