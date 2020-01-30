When Debbie Debbendener started at Overhead Door Company of Waco in 1978 she was one of three people in the office.
Today, she is the vice president and a co-owner in the business that has 18 employees.
“When I started I just tried to learn everything,” she said. “I did sales. I did the bookwork for the accountant. I always tried to learn more and more.”
That learning continues today, she said. When she began more than four decades ago, overhead doors were rather standardized.
“The industry since then has just exploded,” Debbendener said. “There’s more colors, more choices. Even garage doors are much different today.
“Now you have metal doors that look like wood. Just so many options. I still learn something every day because there are new products all the time.”
Prior to Overhead Door, Debbendener and her sister had worked together for a construction company. Her sister later went to another construction firm, but someone who knew her sister, suggested Debbendener look into working at Overhead Door Company, which at the time was owned by a pair of Baylor professors.
In 1982, the professors sold the business to Ed Kinchen. It continued to grow under his direction and with the help of Debbendener, Bryan Holton and the late Keith Kattner.
In June 2016, Kinchen sold the business to them. Holton is the company president while Debbendener is the vice president.
Debbendener said they both are active in running the business. Holton primarily handles the commercial side of Overhead Door Company while she focuses more on residential.
Milestone
She admits that name recognition can be a challenge. Overhead Door Company of Waco has been around longer than its competitors, in fact, celebrating its 50th year of operation this year. Alton Van Patton began Waco business in 1970. The parent company, meanwhile, will be marking its 100th year in 2021.
Despite that longevity, when the competitors also have “overhead door” in their names, that can sometimes be confusing for customers, she said.
But the parent company’s red banner-style logo is a familiar look and helps it stand out, she said.
Overhead Door Company of Waco has been at its current location at 22009 Bush Drive along U.S. Highway 84 west of Woodway since 1985. Prior to that it was on Douglas Avene.
Debbendener said that today, thanks to the internet and seeing so many choices online, most customers already know what they want in an overhead door. But display doors are on site and technicians can even create a drawing to give customers a better idea of what they’re considering for their options.
Overhead Door Company of Waco serves a 75-mile radius. It provides free estimates, does retrofits and has trained technicians who can talk with the customers.
“Overhead Door is an excellent product, and we have a great group of employees,” she said.
Overhead Door Company has been a big part of her life, she said.
“I’ve had three children grow up while I was here. The first was 6 months old when Ed Kinchen purchased the company,” she said. “Now we have three grandchildren. We were looking at some photos the other day and there were the kids when they were younger wearing Overhead Door shirts.”
Her husband of 44 years, Dennis, has always been a big supporter of the door company.
An opportunity to see what the business has to offer first-hand will be during the Home Product Show at the Extraco Events Center on Feb. 8-9.
Overhead Door Company of Waco
22009 Bush Drive
(off Highway 84)
800-880-6837
254-776-0820
Mon-Fri, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
