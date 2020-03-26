Outdoor living spaces keep nature closer: Homeowners embrace nature with backyard spots to enjoy, relax

Enjoying the outdoors isn’t just loading up the truck and heading out to the lake. Plenty of homeowners are expanding into their backyard and creating outdoor living spaces that extend the comfort of the home to a spot where they can relax and enjoy nature at hand.
Whether it’s the addition of a fire pit or an expanded patio with an outdoor kitchen, maybe putting in a large TV for watching the game amid comfy furniture, the options are numerous, says Steve Murray, owner of Outdoor Living in Texas, who has nearly 40 years in the business.
Murray is able to help homeowners realize their desire to create outdoor living spaces. The business’ reputation is so well-regarded that nearly 90% of its business comes from referrals, Murray said.
The space can be an area to relax, to entertain, or both.
“I’ve done thousands of projects and everyone is unique,” Murray said. “What I’ve learned is not to push detailed plans upon customers. It’s about helping the customers realize the end product.”
Many of his clients have a raw, conceptual idea of what they want in their outdoor living area, he said.
“They know they’re not happy with their space,” he said. “But they don’t always know what they want to do with it. It’s up to me to come up with ideas and narrow it down.”
A lot of discussion will follow to hone in what the customer wants.
“It’s an organic process, “he added. “It’s not us just saying, ‘here’s our plan.’ We don’t want them to feel like what’s on paper is the final thing. We listen to them and we go step by step.”
There’s much to consider when reworking a space, he said.
“There’s really such a broad range of options,” Murray said. “What we can do depends on their existing and future visions of use of that area.
“A lot of people may like the idea of a space where they can cook outside, but often they really just want more of a place to hang out. Bar areas, music, TV, heating and cooling are usually part of the interest.”
Murray also owns LightRite, LLC, which creates unique lighting experiences that enhance the home, landscape, event, work or that outdoor living space.
“Properties can look their best at night and draw the owner and consumer into a very different experience that they cannot enjoy in the daylight,” he said. “We spend a lot of time on adding layers and details that most people can’t visualize.”
Outdoor Living in Texas provides a comprehensive service. The business can design and implement projects that include outdoor kitchens and custom cabinetry; fire and water features; enclosures and protective architectural structures; as well as the finishing touches like landscaping and architectural lighting.
Most of the work is done by Outdoor Living and LightRite and some parts of components are contracted to professionals that have long worked alongside Outdoor Living in Texas.
Making Plans
He’s found the best approach when beginning a project is not to start too detailed.
“You need to consider the space and the function they want for that area, then hone in and refine it with more details,” he said. “Our best projects are never etched in stone.
“In a lot of ways it’s like building a house. You have to decide on a style, fixtures, what kind of décor do you want, the color of the stone or brick.”
Protection from the elements is always of interest in Outdoor Livings’ initial consultation, he said.
“They don’t want to be out sitting in the sun, or they don’t want to get wet or be cold depending on the time of year,” he said. “A detail might include a protective enclosure or a finished roof or something more open.”
Some people like the ability to close up the area, maybe even have cooling or heating options. That may involve adding doors, power screens or power blinds. They want to have comfort and it depends what they want to incorporate in that living area, Murray said.
Variety
And then there are the special touches that Outdoor Living in Texas has been able to provide.
For one project, his crew created a customized swing, which Murray called a “couch swing” because of its design. It hung from a pergola built next to the client’s pool. When friends of the homeowner saw it, Murray received requests for several more.
“I remember growing up and my grandparents had a big front porch,” he said. “And it had a big swing, which we enjoyed. We build these things so they can be passed down to generations. It can be something that can go to kids and then the grandkids.”
For another job, the family didn’t want an outdoor kitchen, but they desired a counter area where they could sit and eat a meal while watching the TV, so Murray created that, incorporating a reclaimed wood look that they coordinated with the colors.
“It was brand-new lumber that looked old,” he said. “It had that ‘restore, reclaim, renovate’ look. We coordinated colors to go with the columns out on the wall. That’s signature to what we do.”
While lots of customers’ outdoor living spaces include backyard pools, some projects don’t.
“On one project the homeowner said he just liked the sound of water,” Murray said. “He didn’t know what that would mean for his backyard. We ended up making this unique waterfall feature, did a patio extension and some landscaping. And that was what he wanted.”
Another customer with property along Lake Waco wanted a place to have family and friends come over, sit around a fire pit and stare out over the water while visiting and sipping drinks.
“It’s a destination space,” he said.
Murray’s team built a stone patio with a fire pit in the center. It sat among large oak trees and lighting was added around it to provide some illumination at night.
“They would love to sit there and look out at the stars,” he said. “They called it their ‘wine spot.’”
Murray said not all projects have to be high-end and expensive, and keeping it within a customer’s budget is crucial.
His crew did a small makeover to the outdoor living area of a moderate-style house by adding a protective roof extension, putting in different colored materials for the exterior walls, building up some stone around the bottoms of the wooden columns and upgrading the TV.
One of the aspects Murray enjoys about his work is that each project is unique.
“There are so many creative ways to design and implement a seasonal space,” he said.
Oasis at Home
In the 10 years that cardiologist Dr. Donald “Buck” Cross has owned his Woodway home, the addition of a pool area eight years ago enriched his enjoyment of his backyard.”
It’s been the best thing,” he said. “You come home after a long day and at nighttime you look up, the stars are out and they’re bright. It doesn’t feel like you’re anywhere near the city. It’s just quiet and peaceful.
“It’s great to sit back and relax and de-stress a bit.”
Cross designed the pool area himself, working with Fitzgerald Landscaping and Ocean Quest Pools, to turn a section of backyard that was mostly gravel into a great-looking place to kick back or to entertain.
“The challenging part was getting the conceptual idea on paper and out of your head,” Cross said.
It was about a four- to six-month project to transform that part of the backyard into the oasis it is today.
The building that is the pool house was already there, he said, but it was originally a two-door garage before it was renovated. The pool house itself is decked out for entertaining.
The double-sided fireplace offers guests outdoors or inside the pool house a way to stay warm on cold days.
The pool area has a Polynesian theme going for it, with thatched roofs above a grill and counter and on a separate covered sitting area. Off one end of the pool is an area of bamboo that continues the exotic feel, while palm trees and other tropical plants fill another section.
“I wanted it to have a ‘beachy’ feel,” Cross said.
He went online and ordered the thatched roofs from a company in California to help create the tropical theme.
To keep the look of the backyard fresh, he’s changed the foliage every so often, including adding flowers to add that pop of color.
The pool area has been the location for family gatherings and entertainment with friends over the years. A two-man band once performed under the thatched roof during a crawfish boil.
His three kids are now grown, with his youngest daughter graduating high school last year and is now in college. It’s hosted slumber parties and other kids’ events.
“It’s been a place for a lot of fun, he said. “My kids have enjoyed it as much or more than me.”
Outdoor Living in Texas
254-848-8220
