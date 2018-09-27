Wander through the tailgating area outside McLane Stadium on game day and the smell of meat cooking, kids playing and people talking football permeates the air.
Every tailgate spot has its own appeal, but there’s one crew that has well-earned bragging rights.
Named Creekside on the Brazos, this group formed primarilyout of a church Sunday School class, has claimed the H-E-B Tailgater of the Game award the last two Baylor Homecoming games.
And this team is aiming for a three-peat.
In full disclosure, this writer knows most of the Creekside crew as most are in my Sunday School class at Calvary Baptist Church. But the tailgating accolades they earned themselves.
Creekside’s beginnings are humble. In 2012, Sunday School friends Joel Weaver, a Truett Seminary professor, and Josh Borderud, a local attorney, acquired an official Baylor athletics tailgate spot at Floyd Casey Stadium in the newly opened creekside tailgating area.
Josh wrote a brief history for this story. Here’s a portion of that tale:
“In that season, the tailgate consisted of the Weaver and Borderud families, a green Weber grill, a 10-by-10-foot tent, and a dream. A few visitors would stop by, and the signature dish was sausage wrapped in a tortilla.
“That season, the ‘Cap’n,’ as Joel would come to be known, began smoking his succulent pork ribs. The following season another family from Calvary Baptist Church joined and we acquired a second tailgate spot at Floyd Casey. Again, attendance was small, but the partners were dedicated.
“In the following season — 2014 — everything changed. We obtained two tailgate spots on the Brazos River at the new stadium. Excitement about McLane Stadium was at a fever pitch and several families expressed interest in joining with us.
“Glen ‘Guth’ Guthrie, who at the time owned Guthrie Trailer Sales, joined forces and built a customized tailgate trailer with an observation deck, large television, and a bathroom with its own television so you never have to miss the game.
“Crucially, local home builder and Realtor Jonathan Grant joined up and quickly became our master chef. His meals routinely include a minimum of five expertly smoked meats, and side dishes to die for. The tailgate took the name ‘Creekside on the Brazos’ as an homage to our origins at Floyd Casey to celebrate our new location on the river.”
Grant, nicknamed the “General” as a play on his last name, stays awake for hours overnight making sure those meats are smoked to his satisfaction. He has yet to disappoint the throngs of friends and colleagues who stop by the tailgate.
Twice now a full pig has been roasted for the tailgate as Grant likes to experiment with his cooking skills.
Joel Weaver didn’t grow up tailgating, but it was certainly a part of the Southern football culture of his childhood.
“I had seen it at many Alabama football games,” he said. “Personally, however, I was not so sure that I wanted to put in that much work. Nevertheless, Jonathan Grant and I met up with Jeff Kleck in the parking lot of the Alamodome before Baylor’s appearance there in 2011, and Kleck (now a Creekside partner) served us sausages wrapped in tortillas, prepared on a small hibachi grill.
“I thought to myself, ‘Hey, that would not be too much trouble.’ After sharing my thoughts with Josh, Creekside was born that next year.”
Joel added, “Little did I know … Now it feels like work, but fun rewarding work.
“I bet we serve well over 100, but we have never been able to count. Too busy. When we were at the old stadium, we talked several times of our plans to ‘practice for two years,’ and then really up our game when we transitioned to the new stadium.”
H-E-B Awards
The crew did take things up a notch at McLane Stadium, especially for homecoming in 2016. Professor Wiff Rudd — another Calvary member — of Baylor’s School of Music assembled a four-piece jazz band known as the Creekside Hot 4, playing Dixieland classics such as “When the Saints Go Marching In.”
That might have pushed Creekside to the top of list as it was named H-E-B Tailgater of the Game.
The Hot 4 have become an annual tradition, Josh added. During homecoming in 2017, Creekside on the Brazos again was named H-E-B Tailgater of the Game.
Also in 2017, Sunday School leader Robert Doyle of Baylor’s Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research provided a Brazos river research sailgate component, taking children of the tailgate families to learn about and practice common water sampling methods.
That is one of Jennifer Borderud’s favorite tailgate memories. Her and Josh’s children, R.C. and Lillian, were among the kids who took part.
“Science and football. The kids had such a good time,” Jennifer said.
For Joel’s wife, Sally, tailgating has forced the family medicine doctor to slow down.
“I have had to step back from my busy life and plan to spend the better part of many Saturdays involved with football events,” she said. “It has turned into a relaxing time to hang out with friends and family, making me take some downtime.”
Jennifer said it didn’t any convincing to talk her into having a tailgating spot for Baylor games.
“I was on board immediately,” she said. “There was even talk at one point about a possible tailgate pontoon. I believe that was when Joel got his nickname, the Cap’n. I surprisingly signed off on that as well. But I must admit, I'm glad we aren't taking care of a pontoon right now.”
Joel appreciates Josh’s ever-cheerful nature.
“Josh turns every gathering into a party,” he said. “He has the same joyous outlook regardless of the score. Someone cannot drop by without being welcomed and entertained by Josh.”
Big Crowds
Joel and Josh are amazed at the number of people who stop by to visit — and, of course, to eat.
“At the old Creekside location at the Case, we would invite 100 people, and four would show up,” Joel said. “At McLane, it seems to be the reverse. As we transitioned to McLane, we needed to prepare more and more food. That sort of hospitality is Jonathan’s passion, so we just let him run with it.
“I kept doing my ribs, and he added whatever he enjoyed preparing. Kim Moore bought us an additional smoker, and off we went. Kim also works all day in the ‘kitchen.’”
The experience is more than just the food. It’s the friendship, and if someone doesn’t have a ticket to the game, well, that’s not a problem either. The trailer Guthrie built has a large-screen TV and DirecTV hookup. If there’s a satellite problem, Guthrie has Grande Communications cable as a backup.
“Guth is the hardest-working man on the planet, and all we have to do is tell him what we need,” Joel said. “If we need sinks to wash dishes, the next week there will be portable sinks with a water tank and pump. My role has been the idea person. I say, ‘You know what would be really cool …’ Guth makes those ideas a reality. And once he built that trailer (my first suggestion), everyone else caught the fever and got on board.”
An example of Guthrie’s determination came at the first game this season. The picture on the screen wasn’t right, so he made a midnight trip to Walmart to buy new HDMI connections and fix the issue.
Jonathan Grant is usually so worn out by gametime from cooking, he’s happy to kick back and watch the game from a comfortable chair.
Creekside now has five tailgate spots and regularly has a big crowd, Josh said. He admits it wouldn’t be possible to afford all the spots or put on the tailgate without all the “partners” in the group.
Families involved with Creekside are: Drs. Joel and Sally Weaver, Jonathan and Dr. Jennifer Grant, Josh and Jennifer Borderud, Glen and Nichole Guthrie, Drs. Jamey and Deirdre Fulton, Mark and Jennifer Hobbs, Scott and LeeAnn James, Kim and Jackie Baugh Moore, Drew and Rae Snyder, Jeff and Wendy Kleck, Matt and Valerie Terrell, and the Jeff Markham family.
As if to throw down the gauntlet for 2018, he added: “We look forward to the challenge of bringing home the Tailgater of the Game flag once again this year.”