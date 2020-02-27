Many of my counseling clients want to eat healthier. Making the decision to eat healthy is simple enough, but maintaining motivation and discipline is much more complicated.
Many of my clients have read cookbooks, diet books and healthy lifestyle articles. They have great ideas about meal planning and exercise. The one thing they often forget to plan is how to resist temptation.
“Just don’t eat it.”
“Don’t even think about it.”
“Don’t have junk food in the house.”
These are common statements when asked about plans to resist temptation.
One hurdle to healthy eating is that food is all around us. Perhaps your boss brings doughnuts into the office on Fridays, or employee birthday parties are celebrated with cake. Perhaps snacks are brought to your children’s extracurricular events and celebrations.
Maybe you pass by your favorite fast food restaurant each day on your way home when you are hungry. The availability of tasty and quick food presents us with a choice. This choice, although simple, is by no means easy.
How do you make choices? Many people say they think things through rationally and then decide on the best option. Bad decisions are often explained as “I just wasn’t thinking.” Whether you recognize or not, you are constantly taking in and evaluating information, which shapes your decision-making on all small and big choices.
What influences our choices?
People close to you: Research shows that we are highly influenced by those around us. You may not consciously say to yourself “Lisa ate a doughnut, so it’s OK if I have one, too,” but Lisa’s behavior still impacts your decision.
We take many mental shortcuts in decision-making, and therefore the habits of others tend to be contagious. Don’t worry; this does not mean you are doomed to eat poorly if everyone in your office does.
It simply means that you will need to work to recognize how group behavior impacts you, and then find strategies to work around this.
Fatigue: Being tired makes you more likely to choose what is easier. You may even rationalize to yourself why this is a good decision. Fatigue may be mental, physical or both. Research shows that people can even become fatigued by making a lot of choices.
If you expect to plan and cook a healthy dinner when you are tired, you may be setting yourself up for failure. At the end of the day, fatigue may overcome your desire to meet healthy eating goals. Fatigue may even make it hard to remember why these goals are important to you.
Mood: A happy mood leads to more positive thinking and behavior that is aligned with important life goals. When your mood is sad or angry, you will feel less optimistic about your goals.
It may seem like there is little use in eating healthy because your diet will fail anyway. You may feel discouraged by the lack of quick results and not place importance on eating healthy.
Feeling down can also make it harder to resist food cravings and lead to eating more comfort food. Research shows that when people feel sad they overestimate the difficulty of a task and underestimate the rewards.
Conversely, when people are happy they view challenges positively and envision the rewards, and they believe strongly in their likelihood of success.
What are your biggest hurdles to healthy decision-making? We can’t completely prevent episodes of low mood or fatigue, and we certainly can’t control what others around us eat.
However, through self-understanding and creative planning, we can work to overcome the obstacles that stand in our way of healthy eating.
