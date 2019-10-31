Relaxation is more than an indulgence or luxury. Relaxation is a crucial part of maintaining mental and physical wellness. An anxious body produces stress chemicals such as cortisol.
In the short term, these stress chemicals are relatively harmless but can impair your ability to focus and think clearly. Ongoing stress causes your body to continue pumping out stress chemicals. This chronic stress contributes to physical health issues, anxiety and depression.
When you think of relaxation what comes to mind? The beach? A rushing waterfall? A warm blanket? Many of my counseling clients say they don’t have time for relaxation or don’t have the money to spend on relaxing activities. The good news is that there are ways to relax that cost you little time and cost no money at all.
1. Deep Breathing
Many people believe they are taking a deep breath when they are actually taking a shallow breath. A deep breath expands the abdomen, while a shallow breath causes the chest to move up and down.
The amount of air taken in is not important. The important thing is making sure that the breath is deep and the exhalation is slow.
Deep breathing turns on the body’s relaxation response, which causes a cascade of physical reactions.
First, lung expansion causes the diaphragmatic wall to push down the abdominal cavity, causing it to expand and to push against the spine. This stimulates the vagus nerve, which regulates the body’s parasympathetic nervous system and “turns on” the body’s relaxation system.
This relaxation response leads to:
- Lowered blood pressure, pulse rate, and respiration
- Cleansing of lactate from the blood (Lactate increases feelings of anxiety)
- Increase of alpha brain waves (calm and alert brain activity)
- Release of the neurotransmitter serotonin, which regulates mood.
Through regular deep breathing practice, you can train your body to relax anytime and in any place.
2. Imagery
The beach, waterfalls, and other serene places can comfort you even when you are not physically in these places.
Have you ever begun feeling sad or angry while thinking about something that happened in the past? That’s because vividly imagining an event activates the same brain circuits involved when you experienced the event.
When stress rises, take five minutes to focus on a peaceful place. Close your eyes and vividly recall this place. Allow multiple senses to get involved as you imagine the sights, sounds, smells and tactile sensations of your peaceful setting.
3. Exercise
Research shows that getting 20-30 minutes of cardiovascular exercise three times per week has a significant impact on mood and stress level.
Furthermore, studies show that engaging the mind in exercise is a crucial part of the stress relief. This means you should take a few moments to bring your awareness fully to your body and focus on each movement and the sensations throughout your body.
4. Mindfulness Practice
Mindfulness is simply the act of fully focusing on the present. Our minds naturally drift to various worries, the past and the future. Such mind wandering contributes to higher stress and unhappiness.
Research shows that practicing mindfulness produces positive changes in the brain that can be measured through MRI scans. These brain changes have been linked to improved concentration and increased feelings of wellbeing, calmness and satisfaction.
Mindfulness can be incorporated into deep breathing, imagery, exercise or other activities.
These relaxation exercises are simple enough, but the challenge is remembering and choosing to use them during stressful moments.
When stressed, many people turn to distraction to cope. Instead of lowering anxiety, distraction simply puts anxiety on hold or numbs awareness of the anxious feelings. Common distraction activities include browsing social media, eating and watching television.
What distractions do you use to avoid feeling stressed? How might you begin replacing some of these distractions with relaxation tools? With a little bit of planning and practice, you can begin to incorporate relaxation into your daily life — no beach trip required!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.