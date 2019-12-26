This January, many people will adopt some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions, including getting organized, losing weight, eating healthier, and spending less money.
For many, imagining working on these resolutions brings feelings of dread and obligation. The last night of December is often spent relishing the freedom and pleasure that will soon be lost.
Viewing our goals as unpleasant obligations leads to feeling deprived and dissatisfied. With this mindset, it’s no wonder that most New Year’s resolutions fail.
For better success with your New Year’s resolutions, try the following:
Swap ‘I have to’ with ‘I get to’
This small change can do wonders for your motivation. Have you ever seen a child delight at being “allowed” to sweep the floor, and then approach the task with a surprising level of exuberance and joy?
On the other hand, have you ever seen a child avoid a simple chore because they have been told they “have to” do it? It’s the same with adults. The things we tell ourselves impact our attitude.
Viewing tasks as unpleasant or obligatory increases resistance and avoidance. Thinking of tasks as things you get to enjoy, or that you choose with joy increases the likelihood of following through. As a bonus, this mindset also makes the task much more enjoyable!
Many of my clients express that they would like to exercise more but just can’t “make” themselves exercise. We then look at their mindset toward exercise, including the things they tell themselves before, during and after exercising. If you think about how sore you will feel, how tired you will be from getting up early, and how inconvenient exercise is, you will be less likely to follow through.
Here are some examples of swapping “I have to” with “I get to:”
• I have to get up early … I get to get up and spend the first part of my day devoted to my health.
• I have to push myself so hard during my workout … I get to push myself further each time and see my increasing progress and endurance.
• I have to take time out of my day for exercise … I get to take a break from the stress of life. While exercising I can read, watch TV, or listen to my favorite music with no other responsibilities weighing on me.
• I have to deal with sore muscles … I get to feel my muscles working and know that I have received the physical and mental benefits of exercise.
Choose behavior resolutions in addition to outcome resolutions
Many people choose “outcome resolutions,” such as losing weight, finishing a project or accomplishing another big goal. One challenge with outcome resolutions is that there is no clear path forward, so it’s easy to feel discouraged by lack of progress or slow progress.
In addition to adopting outcome resolutions, consider making “behavior resolutions.” These are small life changes that can be measured and accomplished daily.
Behavior resolutions have several advantages over outcome resolutions. These goals are easier to measure and implement, as well as good for your mental and physical health. Additionally, behavior resolutions provide an immediate sense of satisfaction and accomplishment, which increases motivation to continue the behavior.
It’s important to choose behavior resolutions that bring immediate joy, calmness, or other positive emotions. Examples of healthy behavior resolutions include:
• Resolving to practice deep breathing twice a day.
• Resolving to step away from work during lunch each day and truly take a break.
• Resolving to go on a walk each day, however brief it may be.
• Resolving to take the stairs rather than the elevator.
• Resolving to spend a few minutes each day engaged in an activity you enjoy.
Instead of feeling like chores, these behavior resolutions will become activities you look forward to because they renew you in small ways, leading to more balance and overall wellness.
As you make your New Year’s resolutions this January, I hope you will consider ways to swap “I have to” with “I get to” and adopt a few behavior resolutions as well.
With some minor changes to goal setting and thinking, you can improve your success and increase your health and happiness. I hope 2020 is an excellent year for you!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.