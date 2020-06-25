As I’m sure you have noticed, many people have been feeling stressed lately. During this pandemic, we all share a common stressor, but our reactions to this stressor vary from person to person. This event has left many wondering: Is my reaction normal, or do I have depression or anxiety?
Signs you may have developed clinical depression or anxiety:
- Obsessive thinking
- Ongoing sleep difficulty
- Moodiness/irritability
- Decreased enjoyment of activities
- Decreased motivation for work and other activities
Experts are predicting a surge in mental health problems in the wake of the pandemic. There is no doubt that we will see increased PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) in front-line workers, as well as varying levels of depression and anxiety in many others.
For those who had depression or anxiety before the pandemic, symptoms may spike as healthy coping skills are set aside and unhealthy coping methods return. Furthermore, delaying treatment is likely to allow symptoms to escalate, making recovery more challenging.
In my practice, I have noticed several ways people are thinking about mental health treatment during the pandemic. Some people made an appointment right away when they noticed increased anxious or sad feelings. Some chose to pause or delay therapy until after the pandemic passes. Others chose not to seek therapy because they believe their increased anxiety is simply a normal reaction to stress.
Many are also focused on negative world events and wonder how a therapist can help them during all this suffering. Which approach did you take? If you continue to feel depressed or anxious, it may be time to rethink your approach.
Understanding your thinking about mental health is critical when making a decision about treatment. Here are some common approaches I have observed:
Those who made an appointment right away
These people are generally in tune with their mental health. At times they may be overly concerned and focus intently on how they are doing mentally.
Making an appointment early helped them identify areas of struggle, form good coping methods, and problem solve their approach to the pandemic. It also helped them put their reaction into perspective and feel less anxious or judgmental toward their emotions.
Those who chose to wait until after the pandemic passes
There are several possible reasons for delaying therapy during this time. Lack of access to child care, limited finances, limited time due to extra responsibilities, and limited mental resources to confront painful emotions.
For those with mild symptoms, delaying treatment might be a fine strategy. However, delaying treatment may also allow even mild symptoms to worsen. Health care professionals are especially vulnerable right now, and they are also among the busiest people.
Those who do not seek therapy because they believe their reaction is normal
This is a common belief about all types of stress. When stressful or traumatic events occur, of course it is expected that you would have an emotional reaction. However, therapy can help people cope more effectively with expected or typical emotional reactions.
The goal of therapy is not to eliminate all negative emotion or to think in an overly positive way about traumatic events. The goal is to find healing and cope more effectively with tragedy and trauma.
Those who think changing external circumstances is the only way to feel better
This belief is not unique to the pandemic. Many people attribute their stress to circumstances only, and they mistakenly believe that they cannot feel better until specific things in their lives change.
Fortunately, this belief is false. Through cognitive behavioral therapy, my clients have seen how their reaction to stress directly causes their pain. More importantly, they have learned ways to change their reaction and experience increased peace and joy.
If you’re feeling distressed and have avoided counseling for any of the above reasons, please reconsider. If you’re not sure whether counseling is right for you, an initial appointment may help you better understand the ways the pandemic is impacting you and whether you need to change or sharpen your coping strategies.
