My counseling clients often say things such as “I just can’t get things done. I’m so lazy!” or “I don’t know why I can’t get this done. It should be so easy!”
Procrastination mystifies many people. Why do so many hardworking, successful people avoid difficult or even simple tasks?
To overcome procrastination, we must first understand what drives it. Anxiety is one of the biggest causes of procrastination. Here are some common fears that lead to procrastination:
Fear of failure: The thought of failing can bring up feelings of shame and inadequacy. Ironically, many people will fail by default if they avoid trying. However, attempting a difficult task and then failing can feel even worse. Knowing how bad they feel after failing, some people avoid all potential for failure.
Fear of judgment from others: Many people worry what others will think of them if they try and fail, and they worry about how others will judge their efforts and outcomes.
Fear of being imperfect: The desire for perfection can be paralyzing. Perfection rarely exists, so striving for perfection is stressful and frustrating. Therefore, it is no surprise that a perfection mindset often leads to avoidance and procrastination.
Fear of the unknown: Once you begin a task, there is no certainty about how it will progress, what information will be discovered, and what the outcome will be. For some people, these unknowns create enough anxiety to cause avoidance.
Procrastination can also result from mental or physical fatigue. After a long day of work, who wants to do more? Exhaustion can even cause difficulty focusing. It’s understandable to delay a task under these circumstances. However, such delays make it even more difficult to complete the task later.
Once procrastination occurs, it is reinforced by an immediate feeling of relief at having avoided the unpleasant task. This relief makes the task seem even more unpleasant. Repeated episodes of avoidance followed by relief increase the anxiety associated with the task, which then increases the likelihood of continued task avoidance.
Therefore, a simple task such as opening a bill seems like a much larger and more unpleasant task once it has been avoided several times.
“But I’m not anxious. It’s an easy task. I don’t even have anxiety.”
Many people think of anxiety as involving extreme fear, worry, or panic. However, there is a range of experiences within the anxiety continuum.
When anxiety is at the low end, you may not recognize the feeling as anxiety. However, even mild discomfort and tension can lead to procrastination. By recognizing your internal reactions, you will be better able to interrupt the cycle of procrastination.
Interrupting
the cycle
Remind yourself that avoidance will feel good for a few minutes but will make you feel worse later.
Take a few long, slow breaths. Think about the task ahead of you. What fears are involved? Bring those fears into awareness and evaluate them to decrease your anxiety.
Remember that getting started is half the battle. Set a timer for 10 minutes. Begin the task. After 10 minutes, decide whether you want to continue or save the task for later. Simply starting on a task will break the cycle of procrastination and make it easier to complete the task later.
After working for 10 minutes many people feel motivated to continue. If you have difficulty committing to 10 minutes, set the timer for five minutes.
Set yourself up for success. Think about times when you are most productive. Be aware of fatigue, hunger, stress and distractions that interfere with task completion. Identify barriers to success and plan for how you will address these barriers when they occur.
Procrastination is an easy habit to slip into, and this habit baffles many successful people. The first step in overcoming procrastination is to understand the thoughts and emotions that drive the procrastination.
Simple changes to behavior, routine and coping are often the key to overcoming procrastination and achieving greater productivity.
