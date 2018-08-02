Million dollar polka: Westfest to reach special achievement in giving back
Visions of kolaches and the sounds of polka music draw thousands of people every Labor Day to West to celebrate its Czech culture.
But this year Westfest marks a milestone when it will surpass the $1 million mark through its tradition of giving back a portion of the proceeds to the community.
John Hurtick, president of Westfest 2018, said the festival was first created to support community-centric projects and activities in West.
“We have a corps group of organizations such as the volunteer ambulance association, Kiwanis Club, a gymnastic group, youth baseball, a senior citizen group and the volunteer fire department, among others,” Hurtick said. “It makes a dent in their coffers and helps them achieve their goals. We’ve been real proud to help them through the years.”
Westfest has evolved into a staple event in Central Texas and gained a loyal following of festival-goers who enjoy the food, music and contests.
“There is an economic impact on West from this event as well,” Hurtick said. “Today, with all the competition we have, our crowds are in the 18,000 to 20,000 range. We still have a huge impact on the community, the gas stations, restaurants and antique stores. People come to see what West is all about.”
The small community just north of Waco boasts a rich history, and Westfest is a great way to share it with others, he said.
“We try to get people off the Interstate to stop and visit our businesses,” he said. “Westfest in its 41 years has made a huge impact in getting West on the map.”
The Beginning
The beginning of Westfest dates back to 1976 as a celebration of the nation’s bicentennial year.
“The people of West wanted to start something to celebrate that bicentennial and help the community,” he said. “We are a community that is predominantly Czech and some German, and we wanted to promote our heritage along with the bicentennial and show everybody a little bit about what the Czech culture was all about. We feel it is a great accomplishment.”
The festival is organized by more than 100 associate directors and more than 500 volunteers who take pride in making the event a success.
“There are jobs for everybody and a lot of volunteers,” Hurtick said. “A lot of these volunteers are from organizations that we help fund so they also do a service for the festival.”
John Crowder, treasurer of the West Area Ministerial Alliance and pastor of First Baptist Church of West, said Westfest has lived up to its original purpose and made it possible for organizations and businesses to prosper in the tiny town.
“The genius of this thing is when they started it the idea was that all of the businesses and nonprofits were constantly asking each other for help and it really wore everybody out,” he said. “Westfest provided an opportunity for the community to work together to provide for the nonprofits and for the businesses to continue to thrive.”
Prosper Together
As Westfest was able to meet the needs of the nonprofits without burdening local merchants with donations, the businesses, in turn, have prospered from the economic surge.
“We have a population of about 2,800, but during Westfest weekend we are hovering around 20,000. That’s just amazing and an incredible boost for our community,” Crowder said.
“Once they come through our town, they get to know our town and realize it’s a place worth coming back to,” he said. “The benefits just multiply over and over again.”
The West Area Ministerial Alliance receives funds from Westfest that allow the money to be spent with local businesses.
“We hold interdenominational worship opportunities two to three times a year, but the primary thing we do is benevolence,” he said. “We have an agreement with the local grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations that allow us to issue vouchers so when we have people in need we can issue them vouchers and they can use them at those businesses.”
The businesses can then turn in the vouchers to the alliance for reimbursement.
“The strength of that program is that it not only helps the people who are hurting, but it also helps our local businesses because it keeps the money right here in West,” he added.
The alliance, which was created about 20 years ago and distributes between $500 and $1,500 every month in vouchers, relies on donations to continue its work, Crowder said.
“Westfest is our biggest donor. Everything we do is through donations,” he said. “We depend on local churches, a few individuals and local business for everything we do, but Westfest by far is our largest donor.
“One of the great things about working with Westfest is when we fill out the application I’m able to put on there that we need some administrative assistance. We can list things such as stamps, envelopes and supplies. Westfest allows us to use a small portion of their donation for our administrative costs so without them we really wouldn’t be able to continue.”
The impact of Westfest is felt through the community, he added.
“Pretty much any entity in our community that you could name benefits from it,” Crowder said. “I know our local Kiwanis Club is able to award scholarships to our local high school students partly because of Westfest.”
To date, the festival has given back $986,000, so with this year’s profits, organizers expect to easily cross the $1 million mark, said Jessica Kapavik, director of advertising and sponsorships for Westfest 2018.
“We are hoping to give more this year depending on how well the festival does,” she said. “This is the first year we’ve named a theme for Westfest. This year it’s the “Million Dollar Polka.’”
“Million Dollar Polka” is a polka song released in 1953 by Norbie Baker and His Polka Boys.
Organizations may be considered to receive funds by submitting an application that is reviewed by a committee that decides how the funds are dispersed.
“We’ve got bigger sponsors this year than we’ve had in the past because of the million-dollar year. We’ve got a lot more buzz this year,” she said.
Cool Change
One of the new attractions at this year’s festival is a result of Westfest profits.
“We have a brand-new merchandise store that is air-conditioned,” Kapavik said.
The 600-square-foot building has been repurposed to use as a walk-in boutique store as a capital improvement project.
“Rather than having souvenirs sold out of the booths, this year it will be a store,” she said. “This year, we’re bringing in some Czech collectibles, which is new. We are also bringing in some imported items from the Czech Republic, such as jellies and jams. We will also have some other traditional Czech items such as knickknacks and things.”
Shoppers can also find jarred sauerkraut, boutique shirts, souvenir items and Westfest-branded items.
“Last year, it was more than just T-shirts and hats, and this year we’ve really extended the merchandise,” Kapavik said. “We also have a new stage that was also a capital improvement project.”
The mouth-watering traditional food that visitors love will be expanded this year as well.
“We have some new vendors coming in this year,” she said. “We have crawfish coming in and pierogis (pasta filled with cheese and mashed potatoes or sauerkraut) and beer bread sandwiches with sausage, kraut, poppy seed dressing and cheese on homemade beer bread.”
Of course, the famous fruit-filled or cheese pastries known as the kolache will be served. The traditional Czech potato pancakes also are returning to this year’s fare.
Traditional festival food will be on hand as well, including fried Oreos, wood-oven pizza, fajitas, turkey legs and corn cobs.
Ice trailers will offer cool treats such as shaved and cone ice and ice cream.
Polka Music
Polka music is a must for Westfest, and this year, organizers are bringing back popular performers and some new groups as well.
“There’s a pretty relevant polka group right now, Squeeze Box featuring Mollie B,” Kapavik said. “They are prominent right now in the polka world. Anyone who follows polka will know them, and this is the first year for them to come to Westfest. Brave Combo has a huge pull as well.”
About a dozen polka bands will perform throughout the weekend beginning with a Friday Preview Party and a Sunday Shutdown Party.
William Clark Green with special guests Jon Wolfe and Ray Johnston will kick-start the weekend on Friday night. The event will wrap up with Sam Riggs and Sundae Drivers who will perform Sunday night.
The annual Miss Westfest crowning will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to kick off the parade. That was a change last year; she was crowned at the Friday Preview Party in previous years.
“She participates in festival-related and community events throughout the year, including Baylor Homecoming, Christmas parade, lights parade, National Polka Festival parade in May, serves our community on Thanksgiving day, does Trunk or Treat, goes to the state Capitol for the City of West Day and throughout the year has other appearances, meetings and promotions of the festival,” Kapavik said.
All weekend long she’s in her traditional kroj and appears in photos with other contest winners.
The Kolache 5K sponsored by Czech Stop will run the Westfest course on Sunday morning, and some of festival’s favorite contests are growing.
“Our kolache-eating contest is getting bigger and bigger every year, and this year we brought back the 42 (domino) tournament.”
Horseshoe and washer pitching contests and the Taroky tournament are also part of the festival’s activities.
Other events rounding out the festival are arts and crafts, a kid-friendly carnival, helicopter rides and the Polka Mass on Sunday morning.
Westfest
When, where: Aug. 31-Sept. 2 on the Westfest grounds
Cost: Friday (5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.), $20 for adults, free for children 12 and under; Saturday (9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.), $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for children under 5; Sunday (8 a.m. to midnight), $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for children under 5.
Information: westfest.com