Few of the more than 2,300 Midway High School students last year knew senior Steven “Buck” Hill Jr. was a star bowler, and that’s just the way he liked it.
Born in El Paso to an African-American Army sergeant father and mother of Irish descent, the 17-year-old Hill tried to keep a low profile despite his elite bowling status with a 190-pin average, high game of 268 and a high series of 670, enough to catch college recruiters’ eyes.
“Because of his small stature (5-foot-7, 125 pounds), he was at a disadvantage in football and even soccer, so I would always say, ‘You know bowling is your thing,’ ” retired Sgt. 1st Class Steven Hill Sr. said. “He was accepted to Arkansas, but my wife Marcy and I wanted to keep him in the state of Texas, so we Googled what colleges here had bowling teams and found Jarvis Christian College.”
Steven Sr. filled out the school’s Recruit Me page and got a phone call the next day from coach Steve Wallace, who invited his son to a tryout the next day in Longview, which is close to Hawkins, where the college is located. They accepted the invitation, but had to make an emergency run to a Killeen pro shop for better-fitting shoes and to get the 14½-pound ball redrilled.
Not having bowled in a while, Steven took a while to shake off the rust but impressed Wallace enough to be offered an athletic Grade A grant aid.
“At his workout, Steven impressed me with his knowledge of the game, his consistency and his fluid ball,” Wallace said. “He needs strength, but is very coachable and has a good attitude. I consider him the crown jewel of my recruiting class and can see him as our team anchor behind our No. 1 senior, who averages 200.”
Steven’s dad enjoys the competition with his son and is no slouch himself. He carries a 189 average, has bowled a high of 299 and a 750 high series. He noticed early on that his son was special.
“He was always so very competitive, always working to dribble or kick a soccer ball better and refusing to use two hands when he started bowling at 3 years old when I was stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany, because we didn’t (bowl with both hands),” Steven Sr. said. “The sport came naturally to him, even throwing a curve at age 8 and often winning or placing high in the local tournaments at the Vogelweh and Ramstein bowling centers, including $500 in Smart Money, a scholarship for youth bowlers.”
Relocating to Waco in seventh grade with four older sisters (Melody, Ally, Stephany and Kendal), Steven bowled at both AMF Westview Lanes and the Lake Air Lanes before the latter closed in 2014 after 60 years. To keep his form, he practices an hour a day, seven days a week.
“I like to get in and out, but I have to pace myself and not go too fast because I want to go at regular competition speed,” he said. “I’ve only bowled in four Texas cities besides Waco (Houston, Longview, Killeen and Grapevine), but I never bowl with my parents because my dad talks my ear off,” he said with a laugh.
Other Activities
When not on the lanes, he’s often golfing, fishing at the lakes for large mouth bass, jumping off a bridge near Twin Rivers into the South Bosque River (only once) with friends Cal Johnson, Ryan Lee, Jack Hicks and Grant Graves or hanging out at Lee’s to play Fortnite, NBA 2K and Call of Duty.
“Ryan likes to mess with us, so sometimes I tell them, ‘I’m going bowling, and you’re welcome to come,’ but they don’t talk any trash at the alley because they can’t compete with me unless I’m goofing off,” he said.
“Midway has never had a bowling team, only Killeen Ellison locally, so we tried to start one, but it ended up only as a fun club with choir director Jeff Rice as sponsor and it flopped despite having our quarterback, Tanner Mordecai, join us.
“In February, I was tweeting in class with David Priebe (who signed with UCLA for football) and joked I was going to the No. 1 college in the nation for bowling, and we laughed that it somewhat turned out true.”
The Nickname
Even his school nickname “Buck” has a buddy story behind it.
“At football practice one day, the coaches began calling me Hillbilly from an Internet video ‘Hillbilly Buck,’ but in chemistry it was shortened to Buck,” he explained. “However, only my high school friends call me that; everyone else still calls me Steven.”
In preparing for the adult world outside the alley, Steven Jr. immersed himself in community service like vacation Bible school the last four years, Caritas for two summers, and SWEATuesday (Serving Waco Ever After Totally) through First Baptist Woodway, and earning a $500 Clarence and Velma Simmons Scholarship from his parents’ church, Greater Zion Missionary Baptist, along the way.
Keeping himself well balanced, he believes his biggest accomplishment is making Midway’s Chamber Singers choir along with being selected to Area four years, Pre-Area two years, and second alternate in Area auditions.
“Although Steven was the smallest kid in the choir, he had the most energy and spunk in the room and developed into a young man with the same lively, charming personality,” Midway High choir director Jeff Rice said.
“To be honest, he was often temperamental and sometimes aggravating, but at the end of the day, I knew he truly loved music, and we were able to establish an honest, genuine teacher/student relationship. He helped create many memorable musical performances.”
Through it all, the younger Steven seeks to emulate his dad’s father, Calvin Hill (no relation to the former Dallas Cowboy star), who works at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility. His grandfather used to coach football at Midway with Kent Bachtel and Terry Gambill.
“I’ve never met a person who said a bad word about him,” Steven said of his grandfather. “He’s the best man I know.”
Future Plans
The former Panther’s goals are becoming clearer, whether on the Professional Bowlers Association tour or as an optometrist. He wants to increase his average to around 220 so that he can transfer to a bigger school later and hopefully pursue a professional bowling career.
But if that doesn’t pan out, he plans to major in biochemistry, then maybe take pre-med courses at the University of Texas.
“It all depends how everything goes and how the Hazlewood Act helps me financially from my dad’s Army service,” he says. “I like Texas, but I also like the snow and having seen Oregon and most of Western Europe, I wouldn’t mind settling up north or ideally in Germany.”
Any direction he goes, he’ll have full parental support.
“Marcy and I feel that this opportunity is truly a blessing for Steven to be able to bowl in college in spite of not bowling competitively throughout high school,” Steven Hill Sr. said. “The whole situation is incredible, and we thank God for the awesome opportunity.”