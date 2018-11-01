Seldom has a fragment of human bone the length of a finger inspired such an outpouring of honors, pent-up grief and joy from all across the nation.
But the burial of that physical bit of Col. Roosevelt L. Hestle Jr., an Air Force pilot from Orlando, Florida, who had once been assigned to Waco and married a local woman, gave him a measure of fame beyond anything he had known in life, although by all accounts he was honored and admired during the years he was in uniform.
A fragment of femur from his leg was placed where it would have been in life inside an Air Force officer’s uniform and buried in a full-size coffin in Arlington National Cemetery in April of this year, 52 years after his fighter jet crashed in the cyclone of warfare in Southeast Asia.
Flames and smoke attended his death on the other side of the world, but his daughter, who was 12 when he died, made sure he was interred amid the serenity of the annual Cherry Blossom Festival of the nation’s capital.
Corda Hestle, who had followed her parents to the far corners of the globe during her father’s military career, returned to her hometown of Waco several years ago to continue a career as a certified veterans service representative with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Air Attack
Information supplied by Corda, her friend Kathy Krakowian and the website Pownetwork.org recounts that Hestle, then a 38-year-old major, and crewmember Capt. Charles E. Morgan were leading a flight of four F105 Thunderchief jets on July 6, 1966, when Hestle’s aircraft was hit by anti-aircraft fire about 35 miles north of Hanoi.
During evasive action, the plane apparently hit the side of a mountain. The other pilots did not see the crash and heard no emergency alerts after Hestle’s initial warning of a surface-to-air attack and saw no parachutes. One saw a fireball and black smoke, but it was not proof of fatalities. Helicopters searched the area as well as they could in the presence of hostile forces, but found nothing, so both men were listed as missing in action.
Later, Hestle’s wife, Constance, whom he had met while she was working as a civilian for the Air Force in Waco, thought she recognized him in a newscast that showed a group of American prisoners of war. She thought scarring from a case of chicken pox proved his identity. In a general release of prisoners in 1973, though, the Vietnamese could not account for Hestle and Morgan, although some personnel who had been thought dead were returned alive, and some thought to be alive were not returned.
Seven released POWs called Hestle’s wife to say they had seen him alive, but a promised investigation by the Department of Defense produced no conclusive results.
The Air Force, after on-site investigations including interviews with residents of the battle area, declared Hestle dead on April 17, 1979. Morgan’s remains were returned in 1989.
Much later, a farmer in the area of the long-ago battle contacted his government's authorities about a large number of bones he found while working the land. The Department of Defense was notified and examined the site. The thigh bone that turned out to be Hestle’s was found at a fairly deep level and was identified with the aid of a DNA sample given by an uncle in 2003 in response to a Defense Department call for such help from relatives of service members missing in action.
The Air Force announced the bone was Hestle’s in June 2017.
Constance Hestle hoped to attend the interment service at Arlington but died Nov. 5 of last year. Corda and 65 family members represented her as guests of the Air Force.
Following military tradition, the Air Force promoted Hestle while he was presumed missing to lieutenant colonel and then full colonel. Morgan was promoted to major. Hestle had 13 decorations, topped by the prestigious Silver Star and including the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm.
Bracelet Campaign
Constance was one of four women who started the development and distribution of POW/MIA bracelets, which have spread around the world.
The website VVMF.org, for Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, has about 40 “remembrances” for Col. Hestle, all from family members, former colleagues in the service and people who had worn bracelets with his name.
A remark typical for its intensity signed by Mary A. Oberlander in 2014, said, “I never forgot the name of the man on my POW/MIA bracelet, Lt. Col. Roosevelt Hestle. All these years I have wondered about him. Who he was. What he looked like. It hit me yesterday to see if I could find out anything about him on the net. For the first time in 40-plus years I got to see the face of this man I could not forget. Even though my bracelet is long lost, I will find a way to honor Lt. Col. Hestle for the rest of my life.”
Corda Hestle only has a little girl’s memories of her dad, but prominent among them are recollections of journeys around Europe when the family accompanied him on a tour of duty in Germany.
“We saw all the legendary places,” she said. “I remember seeing the Colosseum in Rome and imagining the gladiators in the arena. My father took us to Auschwitz (the German name for the Polish location of a concentration camp paired with an extermination center), and I told him I felt funny, uncomfortable.
“He said, ‘Well, you stay uncomfortable. Understanding these things is the only way we can prevent them from happening again.’”
She said her father had leapfrogged over several grades in school because of his achievements.
“He was especially exceptional in math,” she said. “It’s amazing that a black youth could do this in the years when civil rights and the racial-equality movement was still in its infancy. In the Air Force, he had all kinds of high-tech leadership positions.
“Of course, he was just my father until he was identified as killed in action. Now I'm learning his history just like everyone else.”
Remembrances
She said that she was surprised and a little awed when she was talking to tourists at the national cemetery before the ceremony and they learned she was a relative of a service member being buried there.
“Their eyes would get so wide,” she said. “I talked to one group about to board a bus to leave right before the service started, and they spotted me from the bus. They waved to me and pointed me out, and I was thrilled to wave back.”
At another time in the 1970s, she and a group of young survivors at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial made models of the “tiger cages” the North Vietnamese would use to confine American prisoners and take turns holding round-the-clock vigils.
“The park rangers advised us against staying there after dark, saying numbers of Vietnam veterans had come to live in the open in the nearby woods,” she said. “We stayed anyway, and sure enough, after dark we saw a line of men in headbands and camouflage walking toward us. We were scared, but didn’t retreat. And they just wanted to ask what we were doing. When we told them, they approved and went back into the woods.”
She said she met a class of about 15 high school seniors with adult sponsors from a little school in Arkansas. She was amazed they would raise enough money to stay in that location with its expensive accommodations, but they said it had become a traditional senior trip to go and visit the memorial.
She said Col. Hestle is now on Panel 18E, Row 134 of the memorial to the 58,000 known American dead of the Vietnam conflict.
“I keep learning of memorials all over the country where my father’s name is inscribed,” she said. “There’s one in Los Angeles where they put a cross on the back of the name of a person listed as missing in action when they learn his death is confirmed. I want to get there and see my father’s name there.”
A post on VVMF.org by retired Air Force Master Sgt. Joe Flaherty says, “I had the pleasure of serving with Colonel (then Major) Hestle” in Spangdahelm, Germany. “He was an outstanding officer among what turned out to be perhaps the greatest group of pilots I would have the pleasure to work with during my 27-year career. He was well liked by his fellow pilots and the ground crews, who he treated with respect and made sure they knew how he and other pilots appreciated their efforts.
“I have visited the wall many times over the years, and I always stop by to say a prayer. I know how his family must miss him.”